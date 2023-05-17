Fashion
Taylor Swift’s Floral Summer Dress Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours, But I Found 7 Lookalikes From $31
I know shamelessly all things taylor swift. Whether you blame the 9-year-old me who listens to her debut album on repeat, or the 24-year-old me who’s still so obsessed with the singer, I’m an ever-smooth Swift Almanac. This also concerns his style, because I can identify exactly what she was wearing and where it came from with ease. And recently the Midnights the artist wore a perfect summer dress that I need in my wardrobe ASAP.
Swift was spotted at Casa Cipriani for dinner with her latest boyfriend, Matt Healy, last week. She wore a Den’s yellow summer dress which featured a baby floral print. The dress featured puff sleeves, a gathered neckline and a drawstring closure. Sadly, her exact style sold out in less than 24 hours (Swift-style), but I found seven lookalikes so cute you’ll want them all, and prices start at just $31.
Floral summer dresses inspired by Taylor Swift
Of course, Swift opted for this ensemble because nothing screams summer more than a floral print. Celebrities have welcomed this hot weather style with open arms; Hailey Bieber wore a sexy dress decorated with flowers for Easter, Kylie Jenner slipped into a sheer floral dress earlier this month, and Reese Witherspoon herself wore a pink dress with puff sleeves covered in flowers.
You can kiss the summer approved look yourself with dresses from Amazon starting at $33. This light Loemes dress features ruffled shoulders and comes in 24 colors (including Swift’s favorite yellow); shoppers love its “flattering silhouette” and can be dressed up with heels or worn casually with sneakers. Amazon shoppers are also raving about this Zesica dress on sale which has a longer length and short bell sleeves. A customer called it gorgeous and said it was fantastic for busty girls. In addition to the absolutely dazzling print, the fabric is light and airy without being sheer, they wrote. . Although they look a little different from the original, they each possess the same seductive factor: they are vibrant, lightweight and seasonally appropriate.
Buy now: $40 (originally $52); amazon.com
Buy now: $33; amazon.com
The best part about floral dresses is that they are so simple to style. Slip on optical white heels (a la Kate Middleton) for the ultimate summer outfit, or opt for trainers for a comfy approach. (You could also add a denim jacket or linen blazer for those slightly cooler nights.) But what I love most about these Swift-influenced dresses is that they’re comfortable. Light silhouettes, like this one Choice of free people which comes in three shades perfect for summer, is roomy and will have you feeling like your best flowing princess.
Buy now: $168; nordstrom.com
Buy now: $31; amazon.com
Since Swift’s original dress is already sold out, I bet similar options will follow soon, so grab your own floral dress for the warm days ahead while you still can.
|
