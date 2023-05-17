Milan Men’s Fashion Week returns with a mix of established brands and new brands – Footwear News

Milan Men’s Fashion Week will host a mix of established brands and new brands during this year’s edition, June 16-20.

According to preliminary schedule revealed here On Wednesday, the five-day fashion showcase will feature 22 physical and five digital shows, as well as 30 presentations and 11 events.

As noted, Valentino will break away from the mixed format of the past three years and hold a dedicated menswear fashion show dubbed Valentino The Narratives. Held on June 16 at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, the show will open Milan Fashion Week, followed by those from Billionaire, 1017 Alyx 9SM and Dsquared2 later in the day.

In the meantime, Gucci will hold a presentation at Spazio Maiocchi, expecting to launch its new course under the creative direction of Sabato De Sarno in September. The following day, the Florentine fashion house will hold an exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of its Horsebit moccasin at the same location. Open to the public upon registration, the exhibition will continue until June 18.

The opening day of Milan Fashion Week will also mark the return of Ralph Lauren Purple Label, which is resuming its presentation format in the city.

The following day, Neil Barrett will also return to the catwalks at 3:00 p.m. CET, while Emporio Armani will close the day with a fashion show scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CET. On the presentation side, the day will be filled with new talents to watch, including “Who Is On Next? by Vogue Italia. Setchu, 2022 winner and finalist for the 2023 LVMH Prize, as well as independent Italian brands Maison Laponte and Marcello Pipitone — Bonola.

Prada, Etro and JW Anderson are among the names on the June 18 fashion operators’ agenda. On that day, runway shows by 2023 LVMH Prize finalist and Milan darling Magliano, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and 44 Label Group will alternate with presentations from the likes of Tod’s, Missoni and Canali. Marking its Milan Fashion Week debut, Seoul-based fashion brand Andersson Bell will host a runway show, while German brand MCM and sustainable Italian brand Skin of Nature will also hold presentations on June 18.

Giorgio Armani and Zegna will wrap up the physical events of Milan Fashion Week with shows scheduled for June 19 at noon and 2 p.m. CET respectively, while digital showcases of emerging names such as Carnet-Archive, Gams Note, Uni Form and Maragno have been grouped. June 20 to facilitate a smoother handover in Paris for the press, buyers and guests of the city.



The ad campaign promoting the upcoming Milan Men’s Fashion Week, June 16-20. CREDIT: MARCO IMPERATORE / COURTESY OF CNMI

Leaving Milan this season, Fendi will present its Spring 2024 menswear show on June 15 during Pitti Uomo, taking guests out of Florence to Capannuccia, near Bagno a Ripoli, to its new factory which opened last October, as shown.

The president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Carlo Capasa, gave his blessing to this decision, reiterating the strong synergy between the Florentine men’s show and Milan Fashion Week.

“Men’s fashion week starts in Florence and continues in Milan. We love that this season Fendi is closing [Pitti Uomo] and kind of bridge the two events, leading to the shows here,” he said.

Overall, Capasa was in an optimistic mood as he expects buyers from China, and Asia in general, to return in force to both cities and looks with confidence at the performance of the Italian fashion industry. in 2023.

Admittedly, Italian fashion is on track to exceed the 100 billion euro threshold and reach a turnover of 103.5 billion euros this year, up 5.3% compared to 2022. Capasa said it exceeds previous estimates of around 4% increase per year. over-year.

Exports are also expected to increase by 7.5% to 92.8 billion euros against 86.3 billion euros last year.

“We expected a difficult year 2023, but it did not turn out that way,” he said, commenting on the 14.4% revenue growth recorded in the first two months of the year by compared to the same period in 2022.

As reported earlier this month, according to figures provided by Confindustria Moda, exports specifically of menswear jumped 24.7% in 2022 compared to the previous year to 8.9 billion euros, the United States soaring 68.6% and China rising 8.6%, among the first. high-performing countries helping lift export volumes and values ​​above pre-pandemic levels.



In addition to the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, the city is also preparing for the ninth edition of the Fashion Film Festival Milano, which will take place from June 12 to 19. This year, the event founded by Constanza Etro and involving productions from more than 50 fashion brands and 40 emerging ones will be enriched with two new activations.

The first is a free streaming platform offering more than 270 fashion films from 60 countries, including works by Gucci, Prada, Miu Miu, Vivienne Westwood and Jacquemus, as well as the film “The Dream of Dreamers” by Floria Sigismondi for Ferrari.

The second is the entry of FFFMilano into the metaverse, which will allow viewers to create their avatar, interact with others and visit a virtual auditorium to watch content or discover the winners of the annual edition, which will be revealed at a ceremony scheduled for June 19. To that end, the new “Best Metaverse Fashion Film” accolade will debut as part of the 16 categories to be awarded according to the decision of a jury made up of personalities such as MSGM founder Massimo Giorgetti, Fornasetti artistic director Barnaba Fornasetti , supermodel Elisa Sednaoui and photographer Koto Bolofo, to name a few.

Chiara Ferragni and Elia Maramotti, brand director and member of the Max Mara fashion group’s sustainability committee, will serve as co-chairs of the committee that will select the four winners of the third edition of the Camera Moda Fashion Trust scholarship.

Selected from 76 applicants, the 10 finalists were revealed earlier this week and include Cavia, Federico Cina, Florania, Francesco Murano, Marcello Pipitone, Marco Rambaldi, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Saman Loira, Setchu and Ssheena.

Announced on May 25, the three winning brands will each receive €40,000 in funding, while a fourth winner will receive an additional €15,000 from Max&Co. In addition to financial support, business mentoring and one-on-one tutoring will also be offered to brands from June.

