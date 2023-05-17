Sara Ali Khan Dress: Cannes 2023: A Critic’s Black Saree Wins Hearts; Sara Ali Khan ditches lehenga for a black dress





After dazzling fans on the Cannes red carpet as she made her big debut, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan changed from her bling Abu-Sandeep lehenga to a black and gold ensemble for the opening night . The actress stunned everyone at Cannes as she channeled her desi persona as she looked ethereal in white lehenga with intricate shading work. For her second look of the day, the actress opted for an all-black outfit with gold heart-shaped embellishment. The 27-year-old wore a matching black and gold bag to complete her look. Meanwhile, film critic and director Meenakshi Shedde, who is on the jury for International Critics’ Week, stunned the audience in her stunning black saree with bold prints of orange and pink. The jury member wore a gold nataraja necklace in Cannes. Getty Images (Left to right) International Critics’ Week Jury members Franz Rogowski, Kim Yutani, Jury President Audrey Diwan, Rui Poas and Meenakshi Shedde attend the screening and opening ceremony of “Jeanne du Barry” on the red carpet of the 76th annual Cannes film festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. The first day of Cannes saw the premiere of Johnny Depp’s comeback film, his first in three years. At the press conference, Depp said he doesn’t need Hollywood anymore. “ Back to recommendation stories Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You would have to have no pulse to say “No”. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,’ Depp told reporters, as quoted by PA. “When you’re asked to quit a movie you’re making because of something that’s just a function of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, yes, you feel boycotted.” I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think of Hollywood. I don’t need Hollywood much anymore, myself, the actor added. It’s a weird and fun time when everyone wishes they could be themselves, but they can’t. They must line up with the person in front of them. If you want to live this life, I wish you the best. Meanwhile, India’s Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Murugan highlighted India’s “timeless tradition of storytelling” which was gaining recognition around the world. “You won’t find too many Hollywood movies these days that don’t have Indian names in the credits, especially in the VFX and animation departments,” the minister said. The Minister also unveiled the poster for the upcoming 54th International Indian Film Festival (IFFI) to be held in Goa in November. The opening day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival saw big celebrities stepping down to dazzle the red carpet. While names such as Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta have made their debuts, fashion watchers are now waiting for Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Bollywood biggies to hit the Cannes red carpet. Cannes Film Festival: Sara Ali Khan’s Desi debut, Johnny Depp makes a glorious return The biggest film festival is back! On May 16, the picturesque French city of Cannes transformed into a Mecca of the entertainment world as actors, directors and showbiz celebrities gathered to celebrate the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. More than 2,000 people walked the red carpet. Here are some of the most iconic red carpet debuts and appearances. Johnny Depp, back in the spotlight The superstar, who took a three-year hiatus due to a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, walked the red carpet to cheers. His comeback film ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ (in which he plays King Louis XV) opened the film festival and received a standing ovation. Sara Ali Khan stays true to her roots Amidst the sea of ​​dresses, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan decided to stand out in traditional Indian attire. The diva got her fill of Desi for her Cannes debut. The Aarangi Re star wore a gorgeous ivory (and heavily embroidered) lehenga made by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The actress had her hair styled in a tight bun, with a lace dupatta draped over it. She attended Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ star screening. Manushi Chillar stuns in white The former Miss World looked ethereal as she made her Cannes debut in a sheer white gown. Created by eco-label Fovari, this white lace off-the-shoulder dress is straight out of dreams. She paired it with a green choker and neon red heels. The Douglases dominate Cannes Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas caused a stir on the Cannes red carpet. He was accompanied by his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and his daughter Carys (it was his Cannes debut). While Douglas looked dapper in a black and white suit, Zeta-Jones was a vision in a red Elie Saab dress with a plunging neckline. Carys also opted for a white lace Elie Saab dress with noodle straps. Douglas received an honorary Palme d’or.

