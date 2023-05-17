Fashion
Men’s hat trends 2023: from summer caps to bucket hats
Fact: Hats are a wardrobe essential. Whether providing warmth in freezing winter temperatures or providing shelter from spring rain showers and sweltering summer rays, this closet staple is a multifunctional clothing tool. And while you can put on a cap to disguise a serious headboard, hats can also transform an outfit for the better. Through color, texture, style and pattern, a hat adds another element to your look, literally completing it. Whether making a bold statement on an otherwise muted cut or taking on an already strong look, hats are perfect for changing up your aesthetic.
The accessory also lets you individualize your style, whether that’s rooting for a favorite sports team or flexing whathigh street fashion brand you are currently in. It’s also a way of signaling to the world that, you know, you’re cool. Paparazzi shots of celebrities like Jaden Smith and Jacob Elordi come to mind when thinking of original and bold cap choices (the latter recently sporting a Bass Pro Shops trucker hat). And beyond sports logos and memorabilia, playful styles or more subtle varieties make great conversation starters at brunch.
From functional to quirky, our 16 picks for the best summer hats below:
Show some love for your favorite city with this Ebbets for Todd Snyder baseball cap. Don’t worry, there are also variants in New York, Boston, and San Francisco.
This sporty black cap is perfect for active summer days. The polyester material dries quickly, so it’s great for the pool or a workout. Plus, we love the pop of neon pink on the brim.
Everyone needs a retro-inspired bucket hat for summer. This Jacquemus design comes in a neutral off-white color with frayed edges for a lived-in look.
Balenciaga recently collaborated with Adidas for their Spring/Summer 2023 show. The result was a mix of avant-garde and futuristic Balenciagas with sporty Adidas logos and signature stripes. Add this athletic cap with unique cutouts to your wardrobe for a fashion-forward look.
Casablanca mimicked vintage airline advertisements for the logos on this cap, creating the perfect summer accessory. Tropical leaves and travel-inspired graphics will have you planning your summer getaway as soon as possible.
This one is giving 90s dad vibes. After all, this little polo horse was all rage at the time. We love the subtle light pink logo on this one.
This lightweight ERL beanie is perfect for cooler summer nights. The hot pink ombre hue is a unique touch, and we suggest pairing it with other pink pieces for a cool, monochromatic look.
This patchwork bucket hat from KAPITAL features a green bandana-inspired pattern and was made in Japan. Elevate any outfit with this bold and colorful style.
Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue
Trucker caps are experiencing a resurgence. We love this sober green model from The North Face thanks to its logo inspired by the outdoors.
It’s hard to believe, but furry bobs are back (think Kangol models from the 2000s). Make a statement with this quirky black variation from Dries Van Noten. We suggest saving this one for a night out and having fun with your form!
Go for a neon touch with this nylon cap from J.Crew. As if neon green wasn’t bold enough, check out the bright purple contrast on the underside of the lid.
You can never go wrong with a sturdy cotton twill baseball cap. We love this one in particular for its piece-dyed and lived-in look. This style is available in a bunch of other colors (and several are on sale).
Another great beanie choice for summer nights, this time in solid purple. The subtle ACNE smiley face logo on the front adds a touch of kitsch to the sturdy cap.
Make a bold statement on the tennis court with this blue visor from Marine Serre. The terry fabric is not only great for wicking away sweat, but also showcases the brand’s signature moon motif.
It’s the perfect bucket hat for camping, golf or any outdoor activity. The black Nike style features quick-drying fabric and an adjustable drawstring to ensure it doesn’t fly away.
Layer this psychedelic-inspired orange Dime beanie over a neutral fit for a pop of color, or dare to mix it up with other colors and patterns for a statement look.
