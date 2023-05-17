Fashion
This $45 cocktail dress is a #1 new release on Amazon and shoppers say it’s perfect for summer weddings
It is available in 23 colors and has a comfortable smocked back.
So as not to stress anyone out with Save the Date cards stuck to their fridge, but wedding season is upon us. My first of the summer is in a few weeks, followed by another three weeks later. Despite how quickly the two are approaching, my closet is still unprepared; I postponed the search for a wedding guest dress in favor of shopping a few pre-Memorial Day saleswhere I spent the money I had saved on some pants and summer ready blouses.
Now, with only a few weeks and almost zero budget, I’m looking for a dress that’s affordable, stylish, and easy. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers seem to have found just that with this $45 cocktail dress from Anrabess.
buy now: $45; amazon.com
One of Anrabess new arrivals are a mid-length formal dress it’s already a top new version on the site. (We even named it one of the best wedding guest under $50 dress options on Amazon.) The dress, which features a side slit, ruffled hem, flattering belted waist and self-tie straps comes in 23 shades, ranging from bright yellow to classic navy, offering plenty of options for weddings that require a color dress code.
Besides being a steal, I love how the detailing on this dress allows for a bit of customization. The straps can be adjusted to your preference, tied tighter and higher if you need a little more support. Additionally, the back of this dress is smocked, making it stretchy and non-binding.
buy now: $45; amazon.com
Although it was released earlier this year, Amazon shoppers have already deemed it a must-have wedding guest dress for this summer. This dress was perfect for a wedding I attended! The fabric looks and feels so elegant, but it’s still so comfortable and stretchy, wrote a customeradding that the material was thick enough to get by without a bra. Another person said the dress fit her like a glove and noted that the stretchy back made it easy to put on and take off. A end buyer delighted that when they wore the dress to a recent wedding they received so many compliments, calling the fabric very nice and the fit flattering.
Just being a part of a wedding can be stressful, so make it a little easier (and affordable!) with this perfect $45 wedding guest dress from Amazon.
|
