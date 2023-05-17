Masked men flee with luxury handbags from posh NJ mall





Masked men stole $125,000 in luxury handbags from a posh New Jersey mall, leaving employees cowering in a back room as they ripped designer items straight from the wall, police said Wednesday . The high-fashion heist happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday when four men wearing dark clothes and masks burst into the Dior store in the Short Hills mall, about 20 miles from New York, according to Millburn Police. The vendors rushed to a back room and called 911, but by the time police arrived the upscale raid was over, cops said.





A group of thieves stole 25 luxury handbags from the Dior boutique at the Mall at Short Hills in Millburn, New Jersey. Instagram/w00yeng The robbers – who were unarmed – fled in a black SUV taking with them 25 stolen purses worth $125,000, cops said. A video posted on Instagram shows the men hastily loading their arms with expensive bags. An intruder is even seen jumping to reach a large monogrammed Dior Book tote perched high on a shelf.





The merchandise was worth about $125,000, according to police. Instagram/w00yeng Loaded with stolen loot, the criminals can be seen running through the lobby of the mall for their getaway. A shopper was captured walking through the entrance to the store and appeared surprised to see four men wearing hoodies and baseball caps running around juggling unpackaged designer goods.

