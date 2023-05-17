The 20 Best Strappy Dresses for All Occasions in 2023

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



One of the hottest trends of recent times (which we think will stick around for a long, long) is the so classic slip dress. Think: your finest lingerie with a modern twist.

This twist, precisely, means your silky, satiny ensembles can be worn outside and styled in a variety of ways. Whether it’s pairing one with your comfiest heels or layering it with a moto jacket and white trainers, you’ll be the next best dressed in the streetwear department.

To give a nod to the warmer days ahead, and to keep you feeling both casual and stylish (whichever you choose), we’ve curated a selection of the 20 best slip dresses for that feel-good glam. being that you will constantly want to replicate.

Some of these options below are classic maxis and midis, while others have more of a signature cutout style that you can’t resist adding to your cart. Not to mention, you’ll want to style one for the next wedding you have on your calendar, the modern take on the trusty cocktail dress.







Amazon

Garnering over 6,000 rave reviews on Amazon for its “silky soft material” and “purpose serving” look, the Coreal Full Slip Dress is a sub-$25 option that can be layered on its own or worn under a dress . Plus, it comes in a rainbow of mesmerizing colors.







Turn

Shop the new Michael Costello x REVOLVE Kylen Midi Dress before all the official events on your calendar. Along with that alluring sage color, it’s also available in blush and baby blue (did someone say an elevated baby shower look?)

Not to mention it’s fully clothed with a removable bustier liner, padded undercups and hook-and-eye back closure.







For love and lemons

The internet is crazy about For Love & Lemons as a brand, and the Millie Slip Dress is All. It’s your little black dress with a feminine pink floral twist, and we love its subtle cutouts. Oh, and you’ll want to pair it with one of the best designer clutches we’ve rounded up.







SKIMS

If you haven’t heard of the SKIMS Soft Lounge Maxi Dress yet, we have to add it to your radar. For under $100, you’ll feel confident (and, most importantly, comfortable) in this cute little number with flattering spaghetti strap sleeves.

Even better, SKIMS is one of the best brands for plus size clothing, offering a wide range of sizes from XXS to 4X. There are also limited edition shades.







Rent the track

Shop the Great Jones Scarf Hem Slip Dress on Rent the Runway for a $50 borrow-and-style option if you like a wardrobe change (read: best clothing rental services we’ve reviewed). If that doesn’t scream summer, we don’t know what is.







Anthropology

In this stunning dark pink hue, Anthropologie’s The Elyse slip dress leaves us virtually speechless. Whether you’re having a Friday night date or a gala, rest assured that this divine style will draw many compliments.







& other stories

Think: Central Park afternoon meets feminine glamour. The & Other Stories printed midi dress is one of our favorites that we want to wear over and over again. With a front slit and designer sunglasses, you’re golden.







Pass

Say it with us: Add to Cart. We’re just as obsessed with the Lulus After Party Affair Satin Halter Mini Dress as you probably are, all under $75. We also love how it can be worn with a pair of nude dynamite heels.







Abercrombie

Phenomenal and versatile to wear, Abercrombie’s High Slit Satin Midi Dress is a sweet, trendy, and stunning option to add to your cart (like, right now). Not only does it come in many colors, but this satiny material will undoubtedly make you feel like a Greek goddess.

For more options, check out our full Abercrombie review.







american eagle

As one of the more casual slip dresses on this list, the AE Ruched Mesh Slip Mini Dress is just $30 and ready to rock n’ roll. We can’t stop glossing over this stunning allover red and white pattern.







Antoine Thomas Melillo

For minimalists with a bit of an edgy style, we recommend the Anthony Thomas Melillo Frayed Silk Charmeuse Slip Dress. Although it’s a splurge, it will instantly turn into a dress staple that you’ll wear over and over whether you’re dressed up or down.







ASOS

Let’s talk about this dress. The ASOS Design High Apex Midi Dress is a lovely option for under $50 and completely striking in both fit and color. Oh, and its light and airy feel will have you feeling comfortable all day long.







Calvin Klein

Check out the slip dress that is the closest style to the coveted sports dress style we’ve seen anywhere. Calvin Klein’s Flowing Jersey Dress is under $70 right now and we’re considering pairing it with a quality denim jacket.







Cider

Ready for your next formal evening? Cider’s plain satin slit midi dress has you covered, dressed in a wrap-style upper and flattering spaghetti straps. We can’t believe it’s under $30 either.







Activated cotton

It’s the time of schoolgirls of Britney Spears, but in slip dress. Shop the Cotton On Drew Pull On Mini Dress, perfect for easy slipping on during hot summer days. With a classic pattern and silhouette, you’ll thank us later for this one.







Petal and Puppy

We’re all heart-eyes for the Petal & Pup Annabelle Halter Neck Maxi Dress. It’s one of our favorites on this list, namely for being so stylish and having a stunning mix of colors (jewel-toned emerald and baby pink? Sign us up!)







DKNY

Keep things classic with this elevated basic from DKNY. The designer’s Icon Slip Dress lives up to its name, thanks to its faithful design and matching hue. Not to mention that it is so versatile that you will surely get your money’s worth.







free people

Free People is in the service of looking good, and that’s partly because of the Brief Intimately Simply Based. For just $60, you’ll want to pick out all of her stunning shades for that dreamy piece you’ll be wearing over and over again. We especially love its flattering upper cut.







Target

For an affordable strappy dress, you can’t go wrong with the A New Day Strappy Dress for just $25. It’s available in a few colors and patterns, has a casual, laid-back vibe, and will go well with your favorite pair of ballet flats.







J-Crew

Shop the best-selling J.Crew Gwyneth Linen Slip Dress before the warmer temperatures we’re already starting to see (or, for your next beach vacation). With a cute tote bag and sandals, you’ll be on your way to your most fashionable day and it’s guaranteed.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.