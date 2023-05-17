Are we ready for the men’s version of the no-pants trend?

Julia Fox already has a place in the pantsless trend hall of fame. His commitment to serving underwear as outerwear is perhaps matched only by Hailey Bieber and the Jenner sisters. Yet her latest fashion release came with a surprising genre game. The accomplished New Yorker was spotted at a Los Angeles gas station in an outfit that had a few highlights (a smart blazer, a t-shirt that read high-class white trash, and a bag and shoes made from down ), but the real eye-catcher was his bottom layer: just a simple pair of gray men’s boxer shorts. You know, the kind you can buy in a three-pack. Foxs version was from one of his favorite brands: Diesel, of course.

Fox, whose friend Tommy Dorfman told us is basically a performance artist, really lived up to his high-class white trash can thesis statement with the gas station photo opp, but by compared to his previous experiments with a bandage without pants, this one was basically unisex. Which begs the question… are we ready for the possibility of the no-pants trend among men? Fox appears to challenge the guys to join her and show them the way.

Right on cue, Shawn Mendes took to Instagram to tell us…maybe? Or at least to remind us that there is a certain tendency for men to dress without pants, in the comfort of their own home (perhaps after a long day at work watching the game). While Julia wore boxers and a blazer, Mendes, posting about the importance of tuning into nature, uploaded a photo of himself in the transient weather cut of boxers and a knit sweater ( although apparently far from the public eye).

For more serious evidence, we could turn to the trail.

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson sits near the top of the heap of the most influential fashion designers, and low and behold, he has indeed experimented with pantsless, trouble-free looks in his fall 2023 menswear line. .

During his first show as the new creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin proved that he was not afraid of a small leg (which will not surprise anyone with the masculine looks he created for its own brand).

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

For spring 2023, the always cheeky Thom Browne even went so far as to suggest a visible jockstrap as guys respond to the whale tail trend. Only for the daring, we guess.

Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

While other designers haven’t gone this far, cropped shorts on the proportion and silhouette of a boxer or boxer brief weren’t hard to come by on several other recent runways for fall and spring. 2023. Although we wouldn’t classify it exactly as pantsless, The recent short film by Pedro Pascal at the Met Gala courtesy of Valentino seemed to indicate there was a bit of shin and knee exposed in gentlemanly fashion. It’s certainly gone viral enough to inspire copycats. (Does Lil Nas Xs look from the same party count as no pants or just no clothes at all?)

Lest you suppose the fashion world is now advocating for any man to leave his Levis at home and walk to Starbucks in something thin and white he bought in a five-pack at Costco, This is not the case. your last minute breaking Bad The Halloween costume is not in fashion. Nor is there anything to cause people to run to warn a public safety aide. Like all bold fashion trends, it needs to be done with intention and in the right context. It should be ensured that it is clear that they serve a look, not a warning.

While we’ve already seen iterations of the trend in the nightlife dens of Bushwick, Hells Kitchen and elsewhere, we can only wonder when it might make its way to the red carpet or street style sections of the celebrities. You know, some menswear prodigies dare to give it a shot. However, we should all remember who (technically) did it first: Alexander Skarsgard at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. It’s up to you, Harry Styles.