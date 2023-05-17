The tech race to back up fashion’s green claims

In 2020, Swedish essentials brand Asket has set itself the goal of labeling each of its products with an impact receipt, a tally of greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and energy associated with crafting and transporting each item in his collection of Ascended Basics.

Like most fashion brands, Asket doesn’t own the factories that make its garments and the company has spent years painstakingly tracing the creation and delivery of every thread, button and zipper to help provide real data. in its impact calculations. He had worked with the Research Institute of Sweden to pilot ratings for his basic t-shirt, Oxford shirt, chinos and merino wool jumper.

But expanding the project to all of the company’s products turned out to be even more complicated than he had thought.

Mapping the brands supply chain was one thing, getting and managing the data she needed for her impact assessments was another.

Often the information was out of date by the time the team could analyze the numbers. And figuring out which datasets to use to calculate the raw material footprint, where the company didn’t have its own primary data, was a daunting task that could drastically change a product’s final impact score.

It gets extremely complex, said Asket co-founder August Bard Bringus. It blew out of proportion.

Last year, the brand partnered with carbon measurement platform Vaayu to help meet this challenge. The tech start-up whose other clients include second-hand market Vinted, underwear brand Organic Basics and fintech companies Stripe and Klarna relies on AI to help companies perform complex calculations on their carbon footprint. This year, Asket will finally roll out emission receipts for all of its products.

Vaayu is one of a slew of digital platforms gaining traction as the industry faces an impending onslaught of sustainability regulations. They promise neat, high-tech solutions to tricky problems. But to really work effectively, the underlying data they rely on to inform impact evaluations still needs to improve dramatically.

A whole new set of data

The fashion industry is just beginning to experiment with technology tools to help map, manage, interpret and present key information about brands’ sustainability efforts. But you have to go fast.

There are around 40 different regulations coming into force over the next four years, all pushing brands towards greater transparency and a better understanding of their environmental impact, said Jocelyn Wilkinson, partner at consultancy BCG.

Companies are already struggling to meet the requirements of new legislation in the United States and Europe, from stricter requirements to prove that products were not made with forced labor to mandatory disclosure of information about the environmental impact of products. To meet all the new regulations coming up, companies need to track about 70 different data points, many of which are simply not being collected at this time, Wilkinson said.

We’re talking about a whole new set of data, said Camille Le Gal, co-founder of Fairly Made, a Paris-based traceability and sustainability measurement platform used by companies including LVMH, Patou and SMCP. What has also changed is that [before] the purpose of this data was really a matter of consumer satisfaction, and now it is a matter of government satisfaction.

The service providers currently in play offer a variety of solutions to help businesses effectively comply with new regulations and make smart decisions to meet their climate ambitions.

The idea is that these tools can connect to a brand’s existing systems to retrieve whatever data they have, while also contacting vendors to upload additional information. Clever algorithms are used to cross-check and verify the data, comparing claims that suppliers’ cotton is organic against databases from certified factories, for example. Finally, all of this information is processed to generate an impact calculation in formats companies can use to inform more responsible design choices, communicate with customers, and satisfy regulators.

In reality, few fashion brands are currently set up to allow this kind of functionality.

High tech, low tech

Most fashion companies have limited control over their supply chains, which means the information they have to power these new technological tools is patchy at best. Existing data is often a mess, requiring painstaking work to clean up and start managing consistently. Generally, the further you go through supply chains, the less developed data management systems are and the greater the environmental impact of ongoing processes.

The data gap is quite significant, said John Armstrong, chief technology officer at Worldly, the for-profit data platform spun off from industry group Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and formerly known as Higg Inc., human centered problem, [but] contextualizing data is a very high-tech problem.

Bridging the gap is an arduous process and will take time. For example, when Fairly Made integrates a new brand, most of its initial time is spent contacting suppliers and explaining why they are being asked for new data in different formats.

The hardest part is putting the information together, Le Gal said. It takes an average of four to five weeks to collect primary data from factories, but analyzing that data only takes a few minutes, she said.

The flurry of data requests is also a complicated, costly and time-consuming burden for providers, with particular nuances for different types of businesses. For example, Sri Lanka-based Selyn Textiles works with home weavers to produce its fabrics, adding a layer of complexity to any data collection exercise as the impact is not centralized around a single factory.

Data collection is a huge problem, said co-founder and managing partner Selyna Peiris.

Emerging technology platforms say they can meet companies where they are and help them model useful insights into their impact. For example, Vaayu uses AI to mine existing databases and reverse engineer a product’s carbon footprint using all available information. Suppose a brand knows that a t-shirt was sewn in a factory in Cambodia from cotton produced by a mill in China. Vaayus’ algorithm would look at the composition of the network in both countries and the most relevant existing impact assessment for cotton to come up with an emissions estimate.

Each calculation comes with an accuracy score, so if the carbon footprint looks high or the accuracy score is low, brands know where to focus their efforts to improve their impact and the insights available, said the co-founder. of Vaayu, Namrata Sandhu.

Watershed, a similar platform that works with companies such as Skims, Everlane and Shopify and was valued at $1 billion last year, says it can start giving businesses a picture of their carbon footprint with only rudimentary financial data to begin with. They can then start digging to build a better picture.

It’s important not to be perfect as a bar because then we won’t move at all, said Watershed co-founder Avi Itskovich. It is better to have a measurement that is approximately right than perfectly wrong.

Filling data gaps

Last year, the Norwegian Consumer Authority spoke out on how tough companies are when making sustainability claims.

The market watchdog sent shockwaves through the industry when it determined that data on the environmental impact of materials provided by the SAC Higg Index, one of the most widely used data tools used in the industry, were misleading when used to market more sustainable products.

It has opened a debate on the quality of impact data available for materials such as cotton and wool. Many existing datasets are old and based on broad averages, while the footprint of a particular material can vary wildly depending on where and how it is grown.

Country-specific grid data is a more reliable approximation because it is less variable, but it still gives a biased picture. Asket worked hard to gain an unusual level of visibility into its supply chain, but chose not to use primary data in its first year working with Vaayu to establish a baseline. He found that the resulting calculations greatly exaggerate his impact because the assessment fails to see the efficiencies that his suppliers have put in place.

Technology platforms are working to fill the gaps and develop their own access to valuable data.

On Tuesday, Worldly launched a new tool to allow manufacturers to upload real-time impact data, rather than responding to an annual survey. The information will be verified by SGS certification company. Last month, Watershed acquired emissions accounting and data company VitalMetrics, which maintains a large emissions database.

The goal is that all of this work will not only help brands meet regulatory requirements, but also deal with their impact. To really understand what it takes, a lot more data will have to be collected.

Primary data is a totally critical endpoint, Wilkinson said. It doesn’t mean reaching every field, farm and factory tomorrow. But in the long run, any brand that gets it wrong with averages and broad estimates is not mature in its approach.

