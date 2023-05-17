History made in Vegas! Sun Devils claim second straight regional victory

**THIS STORY WILL CONTINUE TO BE UPDATED**

Long live Las Vegas! The Sun Devil men’s golfer emerged victorious in record fashion from four strokes to win the Las Vegas Regional, shooting 21 under, 267 (65-67-67-68=267/-21) to edge out No. 8 Stanford of two Shots, drawing 59 under (262-276-267 = 805) for the tournament led by Preston Summerhays’ magnificent round of 65, including by Josele Ballester And Michael Mjaaseth rounds of 67 to put them in the top 10 to secure victory at Bear’s Best Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon. The final round of 59 under is also the NCAA playoff record as well as the Pac-12 record previously set by USC in 2005 at 54 under.

This is the team’s ninth regional win, tying Texas for second all-time and the second straight year Arizona State has won a regional title after winning the 2022 Stockton area by ten. shots by shooting 38 under as a team while beating Stanford. .

The unparalleled performance marks the lowest score over 54 holes by a Sun Devil team, surpassing the mark set at the 2018 National Invitational at 50 under and breaking the NCAA record of being 59 under par by 14 strokes, previously held by Texas in 2016. who shot 45 under. The Sun Devil’s final round of 21 under (267) ties the record set by ASU in 2007 and Iowa State in 2017 for the lowest final round recorded by a team in an NCAA region as the history continued with the Sun Devils breaking the lowest 54 hole record with a score of 805, previously set by Texas A&M in 2019 with a score of 807.

Preston Summerhays’ led the team in shooting 7 under 65s to finish second in solo, making it his fifth top 5 in the last seven tournaments, including his 16th round in the 60s this year. The Scottsdale native managed to top the score on par 4s and 5s, combining for 18 under on those holes, including two eagles in the first round.

The Sophomore finished his round with an exclamation mark with an eagle on the par-5 17th to finish 19 under for the week. which is the second-lowest 54-hole score in program history. His achievement is tied for the third-lowest all-time score in Pac-12 history, behind only Sun Devil alumnus Paul Casey’s 23-under score and recent 21-under score. Masters champion Jon Rahm at the 2014 ASU Thunderbird Invitational.

The win also bolsters the team that will compete for a national title at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-31, the third straight year the Sun Devils have traveled to Grayhawk, and the eighth straight season the Sun Devils have traveled to Grayhawk. Sun Devils succeeded. in the NCAA championship, just behind Texas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

The team started the day with four shots for second place, but made up the back nine with the whole team watching the par-5 12th, then on the Par-3, 230 15th hole, Stanford hit a triple bogey to put the Sun Devils ahead by three shots, with ASU ranking best in the field on par 3s with a 3.00 average.

Ballester was equally sharp, his round of 67 came with just one bogey and six birdies, tying Summerhay with 19 birdies on the week, including 11 under the back nine and having just one bogey throughout the 27 hole stretch. His fifth place marks the third time this season that the Spaniard has finished in the top five.

Consistency was key for Mjaaseth. He was able to golf consistently in the last two rounds and notched a four-under, 68 as he went bogey free to shoot his third straight round in the 60s to help secure a spot among the top 10. This is the fifth time in the last seven rounds that he has achieved the feat. In fact, the freshman has only bogeyed once in his last two rounds and bogeyed twice in the last 45 holes while shooting nine under in that span.

The Herculean effort has continued since the first year Luc Potter who birdied six over his last 16 holes, bogey-free and carding a five-under, 67, his fourth round in the 60s over the last seven, moving up 14 spots on the day, his consistent play included heading the peloton with 37 par. Ryggs Johnston carded an even par 72 on the day he finished 6 under for the tournament, his two birdies on the back nine helped him back into an even par after his round of 68 (-4) in the second round.

The team is ranked second on par-5s overall, shooting 43 under with a 4.28 ERA, trailing only Northwestern with six eagles on par-5s throughout the week. Dating back to the start of the 2022 regional in Stockton, Calif., the Sun Devils are a combined 97 under.

The playoffs continue for the Sun Devils at Grayhawk Golf Club as the team plays for a national title in Scottsdale, Ariz., with the men’s tournament beginning May 26-31. continue to follow @SunDevilmgolf on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest highlights and coverage.

TEAM RANKING

Place Crew 1 2 3 By 1 #4 Arizona State 268 266 267 -59 2 #8Stanford 262 276 273 -57 3 #16 Virginia 269 274 272 -49 4 #45San Francisco 277 268 274 -45 5 #28Northwest 278 268 275 -43 6 #33 Eastern Tennessee State 272 275 274 -43

