Angelina Jolie Unveils Fashion Company Focused on Sustainability, Helping Refugees – The Journal





NEW YORK (AP) Angelina Jolie on Wednesday announced a new fashion venture aimed at allowing customers to participate in making their own designs with master tailors, pattern makers and artisans around the world while keeping discarded fabrics out of the landfills. The actress, director and former special envoy for the UN refugee agency said on Instagram and on Atelier Jolie’s new website that the project will use unsold fabrics and vintage materials. We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background, Jolie said on the brand’s website. We’ll shine a light on the people who play a role in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprentices for refugees and other talented and underappreciated groups, with skill-based positions of dignity. The project hopes to help share their rich cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses, Jolie wrote. In addition, customers will be able to repair or recycle parts of their closets to eliminate waste. We can all collect, enjoy and be influenced by the designs of others. But the highest form of self-expression and I believe the most fun is creating for ourselves, she said. The idea, said Jolie, stems from her appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I have worked with over the years, a desire to use the high quality vintage hardware and previously unsold fabric. available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression. No further details have been released. When Jolie stepped down as UN special envoy in December, she said she felt it was time to work differently by engaging directly with refugees and local organizations. Jolie’s fashion choices are attracting a lot of interest in the media. She and her children are often photographed and their styles dissected. Two of her children, Shiloh and Zahara, wore pieces from their mother’s archive to the premiere of her 2021 film, Eternals.

