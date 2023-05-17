How a sleeveless summer dress saved a life





Debbie Cihoski was enjoying the hot summer weather, wearing sleeveless dresses to work, until a persistent itchy bump under her left armpit wouldn’t stop. “At first I thought it was a mosquito bite but it wouldn’t go away, I finally had to put a bandage on it to cover it up,” explains Debbie who finally decided to go to the dermatologist. “At first the doctor thought it was a wart, but just to be on the safe side, he did a biopsy,” says Debbie, who was shocked by the results. “The lump was actually cutaneous T-cell lymphoma,” she says. “This led to me having a CT scan which then revealed a spot on my lung which was stage one lung cancer. If not for that little bump I would never have known, I had no other symptoms” , says Debbie, who has no family history of lung cancer, is a non-smoker and has never worked in a job that could have exposed her to carcinogens. Debbie was introduced to Dr. Nabil Rizk, a thoracic surgeon at the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Instead of chemotherapy or radiation treatment, Dr. Rizk suggested performing a procedure called a pulmonary segmentectomy,” she says. Pulmonary segmentectomy is often recommended for early non-small cell lung cancer. This surgery removes lung disease without removing excess normal lung, thereby preserving lung function. It is particularly useful in patients with limited lung function, such as those with emphysema, and supports the goal of preserving lung tissue in all patients wherever possible. Advancements in technology allow us to use robotics to perform lung segmentectomy, providing minimal incisions and a level of precision that open surgery and even video-assisted surgery cannot. “It was the best option for me, I was able to go home straight after the procedure and didn’t even need painkillers,” says Debbie. Dr. Rizk says that removing the tumor and surrounding lung tissue offers the best chance of cure when lung cancer is confined to the lungs. In addition to segmentectomy, there are other options, including: Wedge resection: removes a small piece of lung that contains the tumor

removes a small piece of lung that contains the tumor Lobectomy : removal of an entire lobe of the lung (there are three lobes on the right and two on the left). The most common surgery performed for lung cancer.

: removal of an entire lobe of the lung (there are three lobes on the right and two on the left). The most common surgery performed for lung cancer. Pneumectomy: Removal of an entire lung. “Advances in technology allow us to use robotics to perform lung segmentectomy, providing minimal incisions and a level of precision that open surgery and even video-assisted surgery cannot. Robot-assisted segmentectomy offers an alternative associated with fewer complications and shorter postoperative hospitalization than other techniques, which improves the patient’s quality of life,” says Dr. Rizk. Today, Debbie continues to be monitored, but she is cancer free and can’t wait to wear sleeveless dresses again. “I encourage everyone to listen to their body, if you see something say something, that’s what saved my life.”

