Unlikely digital fashion alliance | BoF

Last week, news emerged of what seemed at first glance an unlikely partnership. The creator of Clo3D, one of the most popular 3D fashion creation tools, and Epic Games, creator of the mega-hit Fortnite video game, have bought each other shares.

Although they didn’t divulge any numbers, they did reveal the reason: to invest in the future of digital fashion, they said in a press release.

The companies didn’t offer any more specific plans than that, but Simon Kim, chief executive of Clo Virtual Fashion, said it started with a technical discussion about how they could help their users work better. Clo also happens to be the creator of Marvelous Designer, a tool used by top animation studios to simulate fabrics and clothing. Epic is the company behind Unreal Engine, the powerful 3D graphics tool used for countless big budget games and entertainment. like Disneys The Mandalorian.

The companies have been in touch for several years now as they try to ensure their products work together seamlessly. Alongside their ongoing business conversations, they also discussed their aligned visions for the future in which, Kim says, virtual objects will serve as the standard and physical objects as the dupe.

We imagine a future where clothes are seen as content, he said.

In this vision, a 3D digital garment would be the model on which all other iterations are based. It could be used for product imagery on a brands e-commerce site, as a visual asset used in marketing materials or on social media, transformed into a virtual item that an avatar can wear in a game, transformed in AR filter or who knows even reproduced with fabric and thread like a physical garment.

Kim sees it as a platonic sartorial ideal and thinks it’s only possible if it’s digital first. Each physical product is slightly different due to small variations in sewing, fabrics and other processes or physical qualities, he noted. He told the story of meeting a skilled pattern maker who was convinced a digital file of clothing was incorrect. It turned out the file was accurate, but because she was small, she was used to seeing everything from a slight angle.

When you look at the screen, you don’t have that. It’s just flat, he said.

While the fashion industry hasn’t really pushed to create a single digital source model for its products, some players have been working on creating digital twins for physical goods. These twins could serve some of the same purposes that Kim envisions, although they are treated more as a complement.

Either way, the need for high-quality 3D assets continues to grow. The relentless demand for content to populate websites and social channels is only growing, driving more and more brands to turn to technology solutions, which these days are beginning to include generative artificial intelligence.

Most of these uses are still for the sale of physical products, but sales of digital items such as NFTs and cosmetic skins in video games are arguably a huge opportunity in themselves. Young consumers, in particular, often say that their digital appearance is important to them.

However, for brands that want to take advantage of this, it can be difficult to turn their physical items into virtual items that they can sell. Having a 3D file that can be easily rendered in a game environment, like one created using Epics Unreal Engine, could lower the barriers.

That’s just one of the inefficiencies that Kim hopes standardizing digital fashion can solve.