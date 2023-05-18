Fashion
A budding designer from Burbank creates her own prom dress
Even before she put on her prom dress, Natalia Kwak, a senior at Reavis High School in Burbank, knew it would be perfect.
It’s because every inch, detail, embellishment, stitch and cut was hers. She had created the dress, based on the one in Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, all by herself, although she wasn’t alone. She also had a great support system to help her along the way.
I wanted my prom to be special, and making my prom dress made it so rewarding and unforgettable, Kwak said.
She started the plans for the dress last year.
As an aspiring fashion designer, I knew this would be a perfect opportunity to improve my skills and challenge myself to take my designs to the next level, she said.
Reavis Fashion Teacher, Susan Ventrella, who guided Kwak through the process, was happy to be part of the project.
I love supporting her as she talks about the challenges and celebrating with her when she returns to class the next day explaining how she overcame the obstacles. It’s so inspiring and rewarding to watch a young person pursue their dreams and achieve them through hard work and determination, Ventrella said.
Kwak’s 13-year-old sister Emilia was a volunteer assistant in the tailoring process, Kwak said, helping choose the fabric, dazzling the dress, taking my photos/videos, and so much more.
The Sleeping Beauty theme came from the Kwaks’ childhood admiration for Disney Princesses.
I wanted this dress to be memorable and nostalgic, she says. And my favorite color is pink.
Work began about two months before the April 28 dance, and the dress took 117 hours to complete.
Having started sewing a year ago, Kwak didn’t come into the process as an expert.
I felt lost during several stages of the design process, she said. There were many quirky mistakes and challenges throughout the making of this dress. I probably made at least three dresses before I got to this one due to mistakes. In the end, I was determined to finish this project and I didn’t give up.
The process immersed her in fashion design as she focused on what she would like to do with her career.
Throughout her time at Reavis, Kwak was heavily involved in extracurricular activity clubs such as Family, Career and Community Leadership of America, National Honor Society, Communications Club, Theatre, Environmental Club, and Student Council. She also played on the school’s volleyball and track teams.
I took a break from my sports and clubs to prioritize my career in fashion. Although I was sad to leave my favorite sports and clubs, my fashion career meant so much more to me, Kwak said.
After graduating, she plans to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City majoring in fashion design, where she said her first year will involve studying abroad in Florence, Italy. Kwak received the Burbank Community Scholarship and a Reavis High School Foundation Scholarship to help fund his education.
But before embarking on her future, she showed off her dress to her friends in Reavis at the Odyssey Country Club Ball in Tinley Park, which she attended with her closest friends. Next, they went to IHOP, their go-to restaurant.
It was almost nostalgic to be there after prom, especially at 1 a.m., she said. It was a very beautiful night full of laughter and sincere smiles, and I am so grateful for all my friends and the memories I made.
Margie Ritchie is a freelance writer for the Daily Southtown.
