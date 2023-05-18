Connect with us

Fashion

The 16 best summer hats for men, from baseball caps to bucket hats

The 16 best summer hats for men, from baseball caps to bucket hats

 



Fact: Hats are a wardrobe essential. Whether providing warmth in freezing winter temperatures or providing shelter from spring rain showers and sweltering summer rays, this closet staple is a multifunctional clothing tool. And while you can put on a cap to disguise a serious headboard, hats can also transform an outfit for the better. Through color, texture, style and pattern, a hat adds another element to your look, literally completing it. Whether making a bold statement on an otherwise quiet fit or taking an already strong gaze up a notchhats are great for changing up your aesthetic.

The accessory also allows you to individualize your style, whether in rooting for a favorite sports team or flex what high street fashion brand you are currently in. It’s also a way of signaling to the world that, you know, you’re cool. Paparazzi photos of celebrities like Jaden Smith and Jacob Elordi come to mind when thinking of eccentric and bold cap choices (the latter recently sporting a Bass Pro Shops trucker hat). And beyond sports logos and memorabilia, playful styles or more subtle varieties make great conversation starters at brunch.

From functional to quirky, our 16 picks for the best summer hats below:

Photo: Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder x Ebbets Cap

Price: $85

Buy now

Show some love for your favorite city with this Ebbets for Todd Snyder baseball cap. Don’t worry, there are also variants in New York, Boston, and San Francisco.

Photo: Only NY

OnlyNY Sportswear Mesh Hat

Price: $48

Buy now

This sporty black cap is perfect for active summer days. The polyester material dries quickly, so it’s great for the pool or a workout. Plus, we love the pop of neon pink on the brim.

Photo: SSense

Jacquemus Le Bob Artichoke Bucket

Price: $135

Buy now

Everyone needs a retro-inspired bucket hat for summer. This Jacquemus design comes in a neutral off-white color with frayed edges for a lived-in look.

Photo: My Therese

Balenciaga x Adidas Cap

Price: $425

Buy now

Balenciaga recently collaborated with Adidas for their Spring/Summer 2023 show. The result was a mix of avant-garde and futuristic Balenciagas with sporty Adidas logos and signature stripes. Add this athletic cap with unique cutouts to your wardrobe for a fashion-forward look.

Photo: Farfetch

Casablanca Embroidered Logo Cap

Price: $202

Buy now

Casablanca mimicked vintage airline advertisements for the logos on this cap, creating the perfect summer accessory. Tropical leaves and travel-inspired graphics will have you planning your summer getaway as soon as possible.

Photo: Bloomingdales

Polo Ralph Lauren cotton chino cap

Price: $49.50

Buy now

This one is giving 90s dad vibes. After all, this little polo horse was all rage at the time. We love the subtle light pink logo on this one.

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

ERL Pink Gradient Beanie

Price: $107

Buy now

This lightweight ERL beanie is perfect for cooler summer nights. The hot pink ombre hue is a unique touch, and we suggest pairing it with other pink pieces for a cool, monochromatic look.

Photo: Mr. Porter

Kapital bandana-print bucket hat

Price: $150

Buy now

This patchwork bucket hat from KAPITAL features a green bandana-inspired pattern and was made in Japan. Elevate any outfit with this bold and colorful style.

The North Face Keep It Patch Trucker Hat

The North Face Keep It Patch Trucker Cap

The North Face Trucker Cap

Price: $28

Buy now

Trucker caps are experiencing a resurgence. We love this sober green model from The North Face thanks to its logo inspired by the outdoors.

Photo: SSense

Dries Van Noten mohair bucket hat

Price: $439

Buy now

It’s hard to believe, but furry bobs are back (think Kangol models from the 2000s). Make a statement with this quirky black variation from Dries Van Noten. We suggest saving this one for a night out and having fun with your form!

Photo: J.Crew

Nylon Taslan J. Crew Cap

Price: $49.50

Buy now

Go for a neon touch with this nylon cap from J.Crew. As if neon green wasn’t bold enough, check out the bright purple contrast on the underside of the lid.

Photo: J.Crew

J. Crew Twill Baseball Cap

Price: $43.99

Buy now

You can never go wrong with a sturdy cotton twill baseball cap. We love this one in particular for its piece-dyed and lived-in look. This style is available in a bunch of other colors (and several are on sale).

Photo: End Clothes

ACNE Kana face cap

Price: $115

Buy now

Another great beanie choice for summer nights, this time in solid purple. The subtle ACNE smiley face logo on the front adds a touch of kitsch to the sturdy cap.

Photo: Mr. Porter

Marine Serre Terry Jacquard Cap

Price: $210

Buy now

Make a bold statement on the tennis court with this blue visor from Marine Serre. The terry fabric is not only great for wicking away sweat, but also showcases the brand’s signature moon motif.

Photo: Mr. Porter

Nike Golf Bucket Hat

Price: $40

Buy now

It’s the perfect bucket hat for camping, golf or any outdoor activity. The black Nike style features quick-drying fabric and an adjustable drawstring to ensure it doesn’t fly away.

Photo: Mr. Porter

Dime Knit Beanie

Price: $40

Buy now

Layer this psychedelic-inspired orange Dime beanie over a neutral fit for a pop of color, or dare to mix it up with other colors and patterns for a statement look.

