Fashion

Fashion groups face new Uyghur forced labor complaint in France

Paris

Rights groups said on Wednesday they had filed a new lawsuit in France against clothing giants, including Uniqlo and Zara owner Inditex, for allegedly profiting from the forced labor of the Uyghur minority in China.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday, includes allegations of crimes against humanity, aggravated servitude, genocide and human trafficking.

The companies have denied using forced labor in their supply chains.

The complaint was filed by the anti-corruption association Sherpa, the collective Ethics on Labels, the European Uyghur Institute and a Uyghur woman who had been detained in a camp in China’s far western region of Xinjiang. .

An investigating judge should be appointed in response to the complaint.

Uniqlo France among the accused

The plaintiffs say they want to highlight “the possible responsibilities of multinational clothing companies that profit from the forced labor of Uyghurs for the production of their products”, in particular cotton items.

A previous case filed with the Paris National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, which investigates alleged crimes against humanity, was dropped in April because it lacks “competence to pursue the facts contained in the complaint”.

They had accused Uniqlo France, a subsidiary of Fast Retailing, along with Inditex, the Spanish owner of Zara and other brands, French fashion group SMCP and shoemaker Skechers of marketing products made at least in part in factories where Uyghurs are subjected to forced labor, according to rights groups.

The complainants believe that the companies do not exercise sufficient control over their subcontractors.

Nike also accused

In addition to the four companies, other major brands such as Nike have faced similar charges.

Rights groups say more than a million Uyghurs and other minorities, mostly Muslims, have been held in re-education camps in Xinjiang, with a number of abuses including forced labor .

Beijing denies the charges, describing the facilities as vocational training centers meant to fight extremism.

Inditex said the latest accusations were unfounded.

“The company has rigorous traceability controls to ensure the provenance of its products and a zero-tolerance policy towards any type of forced labor,” Inditex said.

Fast Retailing said it had not been notified by authorities but that if and when it happens it will “cooperate fully with the investigation to reaffirm that there is no forced labor in our chains. supply”.

The SMCP said it had “already denied these accusations in the strongest possible terms”.

He added that he expected his name to be dropped, as it followed previous allegations stemming from a March 2020 report by the Australian NGO Strategic Policy Institute, which ultimately withdrew the SMCP and other groups about its findings.

Washington and lawmakers in other Western countries have called the crackdown in Xinjiang a genocide of the Uyghurs, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has called their treatment a crime against humanity.

