Gemma Chan shines at the Cannes Film Festival in a white Louis Vuitton dress – WWD





Gemma Chan attended a screening of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster” on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival. The British actress opted for a white dress adorned with sparkling sequins. The high-necked number featured a floor-length cape and darts along the bodice. Chan accessorized with two pairs of dangling earrings, a ring and a bracelet, all covered in diamonds. Gemma Chan attends a screening of ‘Monster’ at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety Wearing her brunette tresses in a sleek bun with bangs, Chan’s hairstyle channeled Audrey Hepburn. For makeup, Chan sported matching eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick, all in striking shades of pink. Chan’s makeup was done with L’Oréal cosmetics. The affordable beauty brand is an official sponsor of the prestigious festival. Chan has also run campaigns for L’Oréal. The English actress is starring in two major sci-fi projects this year. The first is Apple TV+’s new “Extrapolations” anthology series, which debuted in March. Chan was also cast in “The Creator” by “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards, which will be released in September. Gemma Chan attends a screening of ‘Monster’ at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety “Monster” (2023) is a Japanese drama competing for the Palme d’Or. The film follows Sakura Ando as Saori, a single mother, begins to notice strange changes in her young son’s behavior. “Monster” is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose film “Shoplifters” won the Palme d’Or in 2018. The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international cinema, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. From Thursday to May 27, the films of the official selection will compete in the categories “In Competition”, “Un Certain Regard”, “Out of Competition”, “Sesances de Minuit”, “Cannes Première” and “Séances Spéciales”. Exemplary films such as ‘Parasite’, ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ and many more have been honored by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

