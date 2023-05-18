Connor Howe Wednesday Highlights
Tech Golf Wins NCAA Salem Regional Going Away Men’s Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Salem, South Carolina Connor Howe And Hiroshi Tai set the tone with twin scores of 6 under par 66 on Wednesday and 11eRanked Georgia Tech shattered a pair of 54-hole school records after posting a 21-under 267 round on Wednesday to win the NCAA Salem Regional.
After setting a program record for an 18-hole score in an NCAA postseason round on Tuesday (266, -22), the No. 2-seeded Yellow Jackets nearly broke that record. Wednesday. Tech failed to duplicate the 18-hole mark, but instead set a team record 54 holes for an NCAA region at 53 under par 811. The Jackets won the Salem region by eight strokes on Arkansas after starting the day seven strokes behind the Razorbacks.
Techs’ 54-hole total of 811 at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls was the fourth-lowest score in program history for any tournament, and the 53-under mark was its third best ever. Those scores easily topped the Yellow Jackets’ previous ratings in any NCAA region. (Side note: It also beat the score Tech shot on the same golf course by one point in the 2019 Clemson Invitational, the last time the Jackets played in a tournament at The Cliffs).
All five Yellow Jackets finished in the top 18 individuals, with Howe and Christo Lamprecht tied for third at 14 under 202, Ross Steelman tied for 11e at 10 under par 206, Bartley Forrester tied for 14e at 9 under par 207, and Tai tied for 18e than 8 under par 208.
Tech won an NCAA region for the second straight year after finishing in a tie last year at Columbus, Ohio, and won its seventh all-time regional title. The Jackets advance to play in the NCAA Championship Finals, which takes place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
TECHNICAL RANGE Tai and Forrester, Georgia Tech’s first two out on Wednesday, set the tone for the Yellow Jackets by scoring three birdies apiece in their first five holes. They continued to golf steadily the rest of the round, each making just one bogey, and shot 66 (-6) and 67 (-5), respectively.
Howe, the third Jacket from the tee on Wednesday, was 1 over par after nine holes but birdied 10, 11 and 12 in succession, then after a par 13 made eagle-birdie-birdie on all three next holes. He bogeyed 17 but birdied 18 and posted a 66.
Steelman recorded six birdies and an eagle to shape a 68-4 under par, while Lamprecht birdied four from the back and shot 69 (-3), which didn’t count towards the overall. ‘crew.
Tech played the tougher front nine at 9 under par, then came home with a back nine at 12 under par. The Jackets finished the tournament with a sizable lead from the field scoring on par-4 holes (-30) and led the tournament in birdies (83).
Hiroshi Tai Wednesday Highlights
TEAM RANKING Georgia Tech, the No. 2 seed, edged sixth-seeded Arkansas by 12 strokes after the first round and seven strokes after the second round, and caught the Razorbacks in the first six holes on Wednesday . Still neck and neck at the turn, the Yellow Jackets pulled away on the back nine with their 21-under 271, while the Hogs shot 6-under 282. Techs 53-under total of 811 was eight shots clear as Arkansas finished at 819 (-45).
North Carolina (821, -43) and eighth-seeded New Mexico (822, -42) also secured NCAA Championship berths, while host Clemson and No. 3 seed Texas A&M finished tied at 835 (-29). ), forcing a playoff to decide the fifth team to advance. The Aggies won the five-hole aggregate match by two strokes over the Tigers and travel to Scottsdale next week.
Georgia Southern and San Diego State are tied for seventh with 836 (-28), just one stroke behind the top five.
INDIVIDUAL CLASSIFICATION North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett shot 68 on Wednesday for a wire-to-wire win with a 17-under par of 199. He was two shots better than Furmans Sam Lape, who shot 64 on Wednesday, posted a 15 total under par of 201 and earned an individual berth in the NCAA Championship.
Georgia Tech teammates Connor Howe and Christo Lamprecht are tied for third at 202 (-16), followed by Arkansas Segundo Pinto at 203 (-13). North Carolina’s Dylan Menante and New Mexico’s Albert Boneta are tied for sixth with 204 (-12).
Rounding out the top 10 are defending American amateur champion Sam Bennett of Texas A&M, Clemsons Kian Rose and Arkansas Wil Gibosn, each at 205 (-11).
NCAA Salem Regional Round 3
Photos by Andy Mead
Post-tour interview with Connor Howe
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals competed for berths in the NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Championship Finals in six regional qualifying tournaments. The top five teams and one individual from each region advance to the final (30 teams and six individuals in total), which will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The other regional winners were Auburn at Auburn, Ala., Georgia at Bath, Michigan, Alabama at Norman, Okla., Mississippi State at Morgan Hill, Calif., and Arizona State at Las Vegas.
Alexandre-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarships, operations, and facilities support for Georgia Techs 400-plus student-athletes. Help develop the Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest level of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Vests, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
The Georgia Techs golf team is in its 28e year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 72 tournaments during his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference championships, made 32 NCAA championship appearances, and been national runners-up four times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook pageor following Twitter (@GTGolf) And instagram. For more information on Golf Tech, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
