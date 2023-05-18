The Battle Dress of the Four Shining Stars

The four shining stars are the centerpiece of the optimal functioning of the Eden Zero battleship. Without the power of the four shining stars, the ship will never be able to reach its former glory, reduced to being only a shell of itself. The Four Shining Stars are androids created by the former Demon King Ziggy, tasked with ensuring the survival of Edens Zero.





While each Shining Star possesses considerable power even in its base form, true battle prowess is locked behind battle gear. These battle robes can be refitted in battle, preparing every android for head-on combat. Valkyrie’s battle dress was previously revealed in Season 1, with the rest of the Shining Stars now using their battle dresses for the first time against Drakken Joe’s Element 4.

GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

RELATED: Edens Zero: Cat Leaper’s True Power Revealed





The Shield of Edens

Witch was the first of the Four Shining Stars to have her battle outfit revealed. His battle gear takes the form of a full iron suit, designed to fit his physique perfectly. Based on her all-metal battle gear, Witch was dubbed “the Witch of Steel”, reflecting not only her choice of clothing, but also her powers of using ether like magic.

The witch’s battle outfit is called “Assault Witch”, improving her mobility and allowing her to fight easily. While the Four Shining Stars can certainly fight without their Battlegear, it is implied that it is necessary for them to fight at full capacity. In Witch’s case, her Battle Dress doesn’t seem to offer anything other than increased mobility in battle, though it’s likely that other aspects of Assault Witch may be revealed later in the series.

Life of the Edens

Sister’s Battle Dress reflects both her domineering personality and her role as Life of Edens Zero. While Sister has many battle outfits, her signature battle dress features a light-colored uniform with angelic wings on the back, reflecting her role as a healer and the lifeline of the entire ship. A pattern of hearts can be seen on her sleeves, though this is the only aspect of her dress that is incongruous with the rest of her aesthetic.

His battle dress currently remains unnamed, which is understandable considering it’s only been used once in the series. The revealing look of her Battle Dress is synonymous with her self-proclaimed role as a dominatrix, as she tortures her foes with the utmost pleasure and passion. Her battle gear may not offer any sort of power boost, but simply putting it on makes Sister a formidable opponent, and rightly so, as it really brings out her dominating side.

Eden’s spirit

Being the spirit of Edens, Hermit’s role isn’t exactly that of a fighter as his expertise lies in supporting the rest of the crew with his skilled programming abilities. Therefore, the Hermit’s Battlegear isn’t designed for direct combat, though it could certainly help him in a fight if it were to come down to that. The only major cosmetic change to Hermit’s overall outfit is the addition of cybernetic rabbit-shaped ears.

RELATED: Edens Zero: Ether Gear Overdrive, explained

The Hermit Battlegear also remains unnamed at this time as it has only been used once, and that too with limited screen time. Her hacking and other abilities also appear to be unaffected by the dress, though it’s likely the series could expand on this concept and show the true extent of each Battle Dress.

Eden’s Sword

Valkyrie’s battle gear was revealed during the flashback to her death in Season 1 of the series, where she sacrificed her life to protect the inhabitants of the Sun Jewel planet labor camp. Her battle outfit is called the “Valkyrie Weapon System” and transforms parts of her body instead of changing her entire outfit. Once she re-equips, her entire mainframe changes as Aether begins to surge through her body. The upper right side of his face turns black, his back cropping into two wing-like ports.

Valkyrie’s Battlegear is the only one that seems to have helped her immensely in battle, allowing her to manifest hundreds of swords to battle invading creatures. The re-equipment of Valkyrie’s battle dress was a reflection of her place in the four shining stars of Edens Zero. After his death, however, Edens’ sword title passed to Homura Kogetsu, the Valkyrie prodigy. Although Homura does not possess a Battle Dress like the other Shining Stars, she imitates them by changing her outfit through Wiesz’s app, donning the Warrior Maid Battle Dress. The robe aids her in battle and doubles as a stunning aesthetic upgrade, cementing her place among the Shining Four Stars.

MORE: Edens Zero: Does Mashima Make the Same Mistakes as Fairy Tail?