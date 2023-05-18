Vijay Varma says stylists refused to dress him for his 2013 Cannes debut | Bollywood

Vijay Varma looks back on a decade of films at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor attended the prestigious festival in 2013 for the premiere of his debut film, Monsoon Shootout, and is back this year as part of the Indian delegation. Vijay said that during his red carpet debut at Cannes, none of the stylists wanted to dress him as he was not a well-known figure in the industry. (Also read: Vijay Varma denies having made his Cannes debut this year: it’s not my first time’) Vijay Varma says stylists refused to dress him for the Cannes red carpet in 2013.

Vijay Varma recently won acclaim for his performance in Prime Video’s Dahaad. Vijay also attended the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year in January, where the series premiered in the series section of the Berlinale. The actor rose to prominence with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, where he played the role of secondary character Moeen.

In a recent interview with Film Companion at Cannes, the Darlings actor admitted to being rejected by stylists during his red carpet debut in 2013. He said: “When I came here, I bought a jacket at Zara, which I could afford”. But for the main event, for two events, they said you had to wear the whole costume. And I went to people and said to them: Can a designer come, can a stylist help me? And they said, Who is Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anyone.

Vijay also added how he somehow got a tuxedo for the event at the last minute. So a friend of mine gave me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photoshoot. And someone sewed me a tuxedo for the red carpet. That’s how I got there. When I saw the photos, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, where I had no money to buy,” he said. Vijay then went on to say that he thought that ‘he looked good as he had never been one of such a He said now when he looks at these photos again it gives the likeness of a Marwari Johnny Depp.

Besides Vijay, actors Esha Gupta and Kangabam Tomba; and Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga will walk the red carpet as part of India’s delegation to the Cannes Film Festival this year.