



The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and voguerevealed the ten finalists of the CFDA 2023 on Wednesday/vogue Fashion Fund, an award created following the events of 9/11 to help establish the next generation of American designers. 2023 finalists include Angelo Fabricio Urrutia of 4SDESIGNS, Colin LoCascio, Rachel Scott of DIOTIMA, Kim Shui, Kozaburo Akasaka of Kozaburo, Melitta Baumeister, Sami Miro of Sami Miro Vintage, Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie of Tanner Fletcher, Everard Best and Tla D ‘ Amore from WHO MAKES WAR and Henry Zankov from ZANKOV. This year, the program will return to its regular lineup, rewarding one winner with a $300,000 cash prize and two runners-up with $100,000, while providing all finalists with meaningful business mentorship. The competition aspect of the Fund was discontinued due to the pandemic in 2021 and 2022, during which cash prizes were awarded to all finalists. The work of the aforementioned designers will be judged by the 2023 judging committee, which includes Anna Wintour (vogue), Steven Kolb (CFDA), Mark Holgate (vogue), Chioma Nnadi (vogue), Aurora James (Brother Vellies & Fifteen Percent Pledge), Roopal Patel (Saks Fitfh Avenue), Eva Chen (Instagram), Sam Lobban (Nordstrom), Paloma Elsesser (model and activist), Nick Molnar (Afterpay & The Next Generation) and Thom Browne (Thom Browne New York and CFDA). “Every year I’m amazed at the talent we have in this country, with designers who are as wildly creative as they are sensitive to today’s world,” Wintour said. “They are not only imaginative, but strive to be thought leaders and creators in the community, reminding us that fashion can make sense for everyone. I’m thrilled to say that the ten CFDA/vogue Fashion Fund finalists are all of these things and more. My congratulations to our class of 2023. Browne, President of the CFDA, added, “It’s so important that the world see this new generation of American designers. The talent in the United States is unparalleled in terms of creativity and diversity and, what’s more, truly American. The CFDA/Vog Fashion Fund sheds an important and generous light on this subject. Stay tuned for the announcement of the winner in the coming months. In other fashion news, Arc’Teryx System_A has prepared a capsule of durable climbing essentials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/5/cfda-vogue-fashion-fund-finalists-2023-announcement

