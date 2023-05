Anne Hathaway’s hooded dress at a Bvlgari event took our breath away

Back in April, we said Anne Hathaway was entering a new style era soon after her Versace campaign ended and we were absolutely right. Since then, whenever the actor steps out on the red carpet, his look strikes the right balance between drama and style (could we draw your attention to his 2023 Met Gala dress?). Now Hathaway is keeping up her hot streak with the Atelier Versace hoodie number she wore to a Bvlgari event on May 16 as she attended the Labels Show and Mediterranean Fine Jewelry Dinner. The party took place at the Palazzo Ducale, aka a palace, in Venice. Considering the lavish setting, Hathaway’s glamorous look was an appropriate choice. The two-tone silver and gold silhouette featured a thigh-high slit that reached her hips, allowing fans to get a glimpse of her silver platform sandals. The design was also accompanied by a removable matching sparkly hooded scarf, which the actress wore occasionally throughout the night, an accent that only eclipsed her stacks of giant pink gemstone necklaces and bracelets. in Bvlgari diamonds. Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari Considering the holiday guest list, it’s no wonder the actor opted for such a memorable outfit as she sat next to some of Hollywood’s best-dressed women. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in a crimson Miss Sohee top and skirt ensemble while Zendaya wore a custom black Richard Quinn dress. The powerhouse trio watched the show from the front row and also posed together on the carpet for photos. (This editor may or may not have rewatched the video of them below at least five times to guess what this power team was all about.) Truly, Hathaway is living her best life right now, and this latest fashion moment shows she’s not afraid to step out of her comfort zone. In fact, her Versace look lines up nicely with the current hoodie dress trend that’s taking over fashion right now. Model Alessandra Ambrosio wore a similar outfit Elie Saab premiering at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival and returning in January, Wednesday Actress Jenna Ortega left her own style mark in a hooded dress from Saint Laurent. While the ’80s-inspired silhouette is sadly rare right now (we’ve looked at online retailers and many styles are sold out), we’ve found similar gold sequin dresses for you to flaunt on your next shindig. chic. And for those who want a removable sequin hood the matching Hathaway, there are still a few left on Etsy. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

