Cannes Film Festival cracks down on male dress code





The Cannes Film Festival – famous for its alleged unwritten rule that women must wear heels on the red carpet – is cracking down on men this year. Fashion writer Zach Weiss was spotted being turned away from the black-tie opening ceremony of Johnny Depp’s new film ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ at the Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière for wearing a colorful jacquard jacket by Jay Kos. The garment was pink with gold embroidery. “It must be black, both the jacket and the shoes,” an official told Weiss. The festival manager added: “Too colorful”. We hear Weiss was able to put things together in record time – with the help of a nearby Giorgio Armani – and made it the first in a black jacket. Cannes has long had strict rules when it comes to dress. In 1960, “Tropic of Cancer” author Henry Miller was a member of the festival’s jury, but was not allowed to participate in the opening night because he refused. wear a tuxedo. Michael Douglas was on the carpet with his family on opening night to receive an honorary Palme d’Or wearing a ‘black’ jacket. MovieMagic In 2015, a group of women in their 50s were allegedly misappropriated for carrying “rhinestone flats”, due to medical conditions that prevented them from wearing stilettos. It caused such a stir that festival director Thierry Fremaux took to Twitter, saying: “The rumor that the festival requires high heels for women on the steps is baseless.” Actress Emily Blunt said at the time“We shouldn’t wear high heels, anyway. I prefer to wear Converse sneakers. Kristen Stewart went barefoot on the carpet to protest the alleged unwritten rule of heels. AFP via Getty Images In 2018, actress and juror Kristen Stewart completely took off her shoes on the red carpet. Earlier she had told The Hollywood Reporter, “There is definitely a separate dress code, isn’t there? People get really upset if you don’t wear heels or whatever. She added: “I feel like you can’t ask people that anymore – it’s a given. If you don’t ask guys to wear heels and a dress, you can’t ask me either. The festival website says that for screenings at the Grand Théâtre, “you have to arrive at the foot of the red steps in a tuxedo or in an evening dress”. The festival is also notorious for giving guys a hard time for not wearing a proper bow tie with their tuxedos at red carpet premieres. Helen Mirren attended the opening this year with the perfect Cannes look. SGP/Kick United States “In the absence of that, you can wear a cocktail dress, a dark pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants, a little black dress,” a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie. Smart shoes, with or without heels, are required (no sneakers),” the policy states. A representative for the festival did not return a request for comment.

