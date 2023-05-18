Fashion
Meet the up-and-coming designers championing slow fashion
Slow fashion is on the rise. About the statistics on the effects of fast fashion on the environment has led many designers, including this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia: The Arts list to consciously think about when starting their labels. The result is beautifully crafted and ethically produced garments that transcend seasonal fads and trends.
Indian designers, in particular, are rising to the occasion and having fun at the same time. Hard Agarwal has been collecting fabrics and designing her own clothes since grade seven. That passion found a natural outlet in 2019 when he launched menswear brand Harago (a derivative of his name), which incorporates traditional Indian craftsmanship, such as embroidery and block printing, into his designs. casual clothes.
The inspiration for the Jaipur-based labels came in 2017 when Agarwal worked on sustainability initiatives as an intern at the UN in New York. He wanted a career combining craftsmanship and eco-friendly concepts in fashion. After graduating from Symbiosis International University in Economics in Pune in 2018, he traveled across India visiting homes and shops of artisans to understand their work.
His first collection included shirts and pants in hand-woven cotton, silk, wool and vintage fabrics. Four years later, Agarwal supplies its designs wholesale to retailers around the world, including Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and Hanstyle in South Korea.
We focus on craftsmanship, craftsmen and the pursuit of the heritage of traditional craftsmanship of craftsmen.
Harago got a boost in 2021 when celebrity Harry Styles was spotted wearing Harago shorts. The company produces 8,500 pieces a year, sourced from over 200 artisans across India. It takes about a week to ten days to complete a garment. Agarwal says he does not promote Harago as a sustainable brand because the fashion industry can never be 100% sustainable, he says. We focus on craftsmanship, craftsmen and the pursuit of the heritage of traditional craftsmanship of craftsmen. Next up is Haragos’ first women’s collection in May.
During Covid lockdowns, Delhi native Karthik Kumra returned home after studying economics at the University of Pennsylvania. Instead of a virtual internship, Kumra was cold calling dyers and embroiderers, scouring the Indian countryside to launch clothing vendor Karu Research. From embroidered camp-collar shirts to embellished double-breasted trousers, the Karu Researchs collection features bohemian cashmeres, hand-dyed cotton and mother-of-pearl buttons. Kumras designs have been worn by Kendrick Lamar, Lewis Hamilton and Joe Jonas and stocked at global retailers such as Mr Porter, Selfridges and SSENSE. Karu Research is one of the semi-finalists for the 2023 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.
Fluid fashion
Also in Delhi, Dhruv Khurana founded streetwear brand Almost Gods in 2018. The bold imagery and gender-neutral oversized sweatshirts and t-shirts have caught the eye of celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly and been featured in fashion magazines like Vogue India. The brand was named India’s Most Promising Brand at the 2022 GQ Fashion Awards.
After studying fashion at Central Saint Martins in London, Lam Po co-founded Ponder.er in 2019. The Hong Kong-based brand’s fluid designs challenge traditional stereotypes with sheer mesh fabrics and fitted silhouettes. Their designs include mohair sweaters, crochet tops and jackets with trompe l’oeil images. In 2022, the brand won the Yu Prize x Li-Ning Grand Award. The reward included 1 million yuan ($150,000), a collaboration with Li-Ning, and a showcase at the Sphere Paris Fashion Week showroom for two seasons.
Distinctive styling
Despite their relatively young age, the designers on this years list are already creating their signature style and celebrities are taking notice of their distinct designs.
Terrence Zhou is the creator of the avant-garde fashion brand Bad Binch TONGTONG. Zhou, who studied engineering and math before entering Parsons School of Design in New York, debuted at New York Fashion Week last year. The sculptural clothes of young designers include original silhouettes and balloon-shaped dresses. American rapper and singer Lizzo appeared in her signature octopus dress in Vanity Fair magazine in November.
Reul Kim fashioning traditional Korean art and designs with a modern twist. He rose to prominence in 2020, when he designed costumes inspired by the traditional Korean formal dress of hanbok for Jimin, J-Hope and Suga of K-pop sensation BTS. The boy group performed at Seoul’s former Gyeongbokgung Palace for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ wearing Kim’s costumes, which garnered nearly 50 million views on YouTube. He also dressed the rapper and producer Tiger JK, hip-hop star Zico, boy band Monsta X Last year, Kim collaborated with sports car manufacturer McLaren to customize a car using traditional Korean ink paint.
While completing a dual degree at Brown University-Rhode Island School of Design and interning at New York fashion houses like Alexander Wang, Isabelle Sicat felt that there was a lack of fashion for island lifestyles. Made to order and shipped worldwide from the Philippines, Toqa transforms unsold fabrics into sustainable haute couture, including sheer dresses, high-cut metallic swimsuits and vibrant island prints. Beauty queen Angelique Manto and model Siobhan Moylan are fans.
Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghunathan.
To learn more about these young creatives, read the full Arts list here and be sure to check out our full Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 blanket here.
