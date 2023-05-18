OC woman desperately searches for wedding dress that was accidentally donated to Goodwill





An Orange County woman desperately seeks the return of her beloved wedding dress which was accidentally donated to a local goodwill. Rebecca Nguyen Sanchez/Facebook

Rebecca Nguyen wore a beautiful classic lace dress adorned with pearls and spaghetti straps when she married the love of her life in August 2017. In the years since, the dress has acted as a reminder of the magical day. “When I wore it, I felt like myself,” Nguyen said. “I mean I felt like that movie star. I felt like that princess, but it wasn’t me. I felt like me.” Memories of that dream quickly turned into a nightmare on Tuesday, when she received the shock of her life when she learned that her dress had suddenly disappeared. “My wedding dress was accidentally given away by one of my family members. It was a complete accident, it was during a rush for a lot of things,” she said in an interview with KCAL News Wednesday. “Mistakes happen. When I found out yesterday I was heartbroken.” Nguyen says the dress wasn’t the only wedding memento that was donated to a goodwill in Brea more than two weeks ago, and she immediately submitted an accidental donation form in hopes of getting what was returned. ‘she could. She visited Goodwill’s Orange County headquarters, hoping some of the employees could help her recover the lost items. “It could be sitting in the warehouse, still waiting to be sorted,” said on-site retail manager Chris Sewitsky. “It just depends on where and what time of day. This store is a busy store. Some things stay in this store, some things go back to the main distribution. So hopefully we can find it because it is such a unique object.” In addition to his local search, Nguyen has also posted on several local Facebook pages offering to buy back the dress if it has already been purchased. “If you have it, consider reselling it to me. I’ll pay more than you paid for it. You can even wear it for your wedding! I don’t mind sharing the joy and beauty of the dress,” a post says. If anyone has it, she hopes they can get as much enjoyment out of their special day as she did. “Not everyone can afford to buy a new dress and that’s okay. I want someone to be able to enjoy it too,” Nguyen said. Anyone with more information about the missing dress can contact Goodwill in Brea, located at 634 S. Brea Boulevard, by calling (714) 255-1099. KCAL-News Staff The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring content to you on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

