WWD: Valentino and Ralph Lauren Purple Label return to Milan Men’s Fashion Week





– Advertisement – Milan Men’s Fashion Week will feature a mix of established brands and new brands, with 22 physical shows, five digital shows, 30 presentations and 11 events. Valentino will hold a dedicated menswear fashion show to open the event, followed by shows from Billionaire, 1017 Alyx 9SM and Dsquared2. Gucci will make a presentation while waiting to unveil its new creative direction in September. Ralph Lauren Purple Label will return to the event, and Neil Barrett will also return to the podium. Prada, Etro and JW Anderson will present their creations on June 18, and Giorgio Armani and Zegna will conclude the event with fashion shows on June 19. In light of recent news from the preliminary schedule unveiled on Wednesday, Milan Men’s Fashion Week will feature a mix of established brands and new brands during this year’s edition, which runs from June 16-20. The five-day fashion event will feature 22 physical shows and five digital shows, as well as 30 presentations and 11 events. Valentino will break away from the mixed format of the past three years and hold a dedicated menswear fashion show called Valentino The Narratives. The show will open Milan Fashion Week on June 16 at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale. Billionaire, 1017 Alyx 9SM and Dsquared2 will follow later today. – Advertisement – Gucci will hold a presentation at Spazio Maiocchi, while waiting to launch its new course under the creative direction of Sabato De Sarno in September. The following day, the Florentine fashion house will hold an exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of its Horsebit moccasin at the same location. Open to the public upon registration, the exhibition will continue until June 18. Ralph Lauren Purple Label will return to the catwalk on the opening day of Milan Fashion Week. The following day, Neil Barrett will also return to the catwalks, while Emporio Armani will close the day with a fashion show. The day will also feature new talent to watch, including “Who Is On Next?” by Vogue Italia. Setchu, 2022 winner and finalist for the 2023 LVMH Prize, as well as independent Italian brands Maison Laponte and Marcello Pipitone — Bonola. Prada, Etro and JW Anderson are among the names on the fashion operators’ agenda for June 18. On that day, runway shows by 2023 LVMH Prize finalist and Milan darling Magliano, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and 44 Label Group will alternate with presentations from the likes of Tod’s, Missoni and Canali. Seoul-based fashion brand Andersson Bell will hold a runway show, while German brand MCM and Italian sustainable brand Skin of Nature will also hold presentations on June 18. – Advertisement – Giorgio Armani and Zegna will wrap up the physical events of Milan Fashion Week with shows scheduled for June 19 at noon and 2:00 p.m. CET respectively. The digital storefronts of emerging names such as Carnet-Archive, Gams Note, Uni Form and Maragno were consolidated on June 20. Milan Men’s Fashion Week promises to be an exciting event with a mix of established brands and new brands showcasing their latest collections. With physical shows, digital showcases, presentations and events, there’s something for everyone interested in menswear. From the menswear show dedicated to Valentino to Gucci’s show celebrating 70 years of its Horsebit loafer, Milan Men’s Fashion Week is sure to be a highlight of the fashion calendar.

