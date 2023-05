Kim Kardashian wears cut-out bodycon dress for night out in NYC with sister Khlo

Nothing says “Kardashian” like a good ol’ tight dress. Kim K stepped out in a take on the signature New York look on Tuesday alongside her sister Khlo, who sported a similar style. The KUWTK star looked stunning in a black bodycon maxi dress with cutouts at the sides and hips that showed off the straps of her thong and black stilettos. Her hair was slicked back into a high pony with side bangs, and her cheeks were blushed baby pink. James Devaney//Getty Images Khlo looked amazing in a sleeveless black crop top with a high neck, a black bodycon maxi skirt and strappy stiletto sandals. To accessorize, she added extravagant silver waist jewelry and dark shades. Raymond Hall//Getty Images Earlier today, Kimmy made an appearance at Rockefeller Center for the grand opening of her summer pop-up store SKIMS. The businesswoman opted for a more laid-back vibe in black leather track pants by Balenciaga over a black SKIMS zip-up one-piece swimsuit and a pair of bubblegum pink pointy-toe pumps for a pop of color . Her long, dark brown locks were tied back in a loose ponytail. Kevin Mazur//Getty Images Just the day before, the boss took a mid-term exam, and she got 100%. Major murder. If you want to cheat on Kimmie’s murder, look no further than a bodycon dress. Kim’s cutout moment puts a playful spin on the iconic design. If you saw her dress and immediately went for it, take a look at these similar styles below. Shop Kim K Inspired Cutout Maxi Dresses Rachel superdown long dress Finesse Carrie Black Cut Out Dress Hello Molly Roll Maxi Dress The Credits Black SheIn Cut Out Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress ANRABESS Long sleeveless slit dress Now 30% off Editorial Assistant Bri is Seventeen’s editorial assistant covering pop culture, celebrity news, fashion and beauty. You can probably find her sipping on iced oat milk chai while shopping for the best new makeup products or saving her entire wardrobe.

