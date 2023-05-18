Dillard supports students in the classroom, in the community and on the track

Photo submitted The apparel merchandising and product development students spent a day at Dillard’s headquarters in Little Rock, meeting with executives and learning about various aspects of the company. The student experience was one of many efforts by Dillard to partner with the program this year.

Longtime supporters of the U of A, Dillard’s Inc., headquartered in Little Rock, continued to show tremendous support for students and faculty through time and donations this school year.

Lance Cheramie and Laurie Apple of Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Science’s Apparel Merchandising and Product Development Program collaborate on a textile research project. Cheramie previously rated the quality of men’s suits by country of origin, comparing suits from China, Italy, and the United States. Dillard donated new costumes to gauge how the quality changed over time. Additionally, Dillard donated costumes to the U of A Associated Student Government’s Boss Hog Outfitters, which provides students with the opportunity to have professional attire for career events free of charge.

During the Fall 2022 semester, Kyuree Kim’s Fashion Brand Management class undertook a project and evaluated digital communications strategies for Dillard’s private label Gianni Bini and developed creative campaigns to increase the brand’s presence on social networks. The students concluded by presenting their work to the Dillard team at the end of the semester.

In April, Dillard’s hosted a group of 27 AMPD students for a day at its headquarters. Apple coordinated a bus to transport students, and Dillard organized a robust program exposing students to all aspects of the business.

They started the day by reviewing Dillard’s product development cycle. It starts with an in-house idea, then development, purchasing, technical follow-up, logistics and in-store delivery. Gianni Duarte, Vice President of Product Development Operations at Dillard, led the students through the men’s product development area to view the creative process in real time. Annemarie Dillard Jazic, Vice President of E-Commerce and Digital Marketing, welcomed the students to her division, where they toured social media, digital marketing and had time to network with the team, including alumni from the AMPD, and receive expert job search advice.

Dillard capped off the semester by becoming a fixture in the annual Enclothe fashion show in April at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Enclothe featured garments designed by students in the AMPD Fashion Show Theory and Production and/or Advanced Apparel Production courses.

Jazic hosted the show and described his experience saying, “The Enclothe fashion show was truly a highlight. The originality of the clothes was inventive, inspiring and extremely energizing. the LED garment designed in conjunction with Electrical Engineering, the event was a premier production that wonderfully showcased the many talents of the University of Arkansas students. We were honored to be part of such a great event and to see firsthand the immense talent that is growing in our home country.”

Dillard also brought his collaborator Venita Aspen to participate in Enclothe. Aspen is a model, influencer and TV star who currently has a collection available at Dillard. A pop-up store featuring Aspen’s designs was part of the fashion show and 10% of sales were donated to the AMPD program. The day after the show, Jazic, Duarte and Carey Braxdale, Dillard’s Corporate Merchandise Manager, hosted a series of workshops, panels and student interviews on campus. As a result, students have already been hired into the Dillard team.

This holistic engagement between the U of A campus and Arkansas businesses is the focus of the Division of Economic Development’s Office of Industry and Community Engagement. The goal is to retain U of A talent within the state by connecting students to Arkansas businesses. In addition, the campus offers multiple assets that can help companies achieve their goals.

“As a company founded by a proud University of Arkansas graduate, we are grateful to have a long-standing partnership and a tradition of recruiting talented and passionate students to join our company,” said Jazic. “We have enjoyed having the students and faculty in Little Rock and having the opportunity to showcase some of the many retail and fashion career opportunities at Dillard firsthand. Seeing so much passion and of enthusiasm was invigorating and confirms our confidence that we are in excellent hands with the next generation of retail leaders emerging from the AMPD program.”

About Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences: Bumpers College provides life-changing opportunities to position and prepare graduates who will be leaders in businesses associated with food, family, environment, agriculture, sustainability and quality of life. human life; and who will be first-choice candidates for employers looking for leaders, innovators, decision makers and entrepreneurs. The college is named after Dale Bumpers, a former governor of Arkansas and longtime U.S. senator who propelled the state into national and international agriculture. For more information on Bumpers College, visit our websiteand follow us on Twitter at @BumpersCollege and Instagram on BumperCollege.

About the University of Arkansas: As Arkansas’ flagship institution, the U of A offers an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $2.2 billion for Arkansas’ economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and employment development, discovery through research and creative activity while providing training in professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation ranks the U of A among the few American colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. US News and World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. Find out how the U of A is working to build a better world in Arkansas Research and Economic Development News