Inside the men’s luxury bag boom





Despite menswear moving beyond gender norms, there’s still far less variation in a man’s wardrobe to play with, so bags offer a new way to accessorize, says the journalist and blogger Dino Bonai, founder of the blog Handbags at Dawn. Beyond big brands, young menswear designers should also be credited with creating new styles of men’s bags beyond traditional shapes, says Bonai, including London designer Stefan Cookes who has reworked bags vintage with sculptural metal straps. Still room for innovation Men tend to buy bags on a longer term, so they don’t necessarily buy a new bag every season, but rather based on their needs, DeLeon explains. For men, the bag business tends to be more goal-oriented, so he might be looking to upgrade his carry-on now that he’s been traveling more or realizes he needs something more luxurious and looking professional when he returns to the office. There are still opportunities for new bag styles and brands to gain market share due to a dearth of options, Bonai says. In addition to luxury handbag styles, a new trend is also emerging in modular or more utilitarian luxury bags. French men’s bag brand Cte&Ciel was launched 15 years ago, but following its acquisition by Coty Inc CEO Bernd Beetz in 2020, the brand has been given a facelift, with designer Emilie Arnault creating tote bags -everything from backpacks, shoulder bags and more, in nylon and leather. The brand also collaborates with the Yohji Yamamotos Ys label each season and has already worked with Henrik Vibskov and Comme des Garons. Cte&Ciel pieces sell for 85 for a clutch to over 1,095 for a leather backpack. Seeing a desire for modular bags, Cte&Ciel introduced clips and elements where customers can attach their smaller bags to larger bags. Micro props are something we’ve seen grow, like an upsell on an existing piece, says art director Graeme Gaughan. Some men simply wear Aim Leon Dore lanyards to carry essentials around their necks, whichthrow fits Schlossman points out that he was seen recently in New York. These innovations could be smart, as more innovations are needed to tap into the growth opportunity in the men’s luxury bag market, Scherdel says. Were still quite narrow in terms of what we would consider a men’s bag, he says. I think it’s still a shoulder strap tote backpack or an oversized clutch or maybe a briefcase. Where to see development is bags that aren’t necessarily a necessity, but bags that show the direction of travel and a mood, he adds. You can experiment with a lot of bags when it comes to materials. I would really like to see a little more experimentation with the shapes. We find the same variations of shapes in all the showrooms. If it could come from a real super flagship brand, it would be really great too to energize the space a bit. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: THE Business in vogue TikTok Trend Tracker Modern cashmere brands put a new spin on understated luxury essentials Tbilisi tries to rebuild pre-pandemic fashion momentum

