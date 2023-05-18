Uma Thurman opts for daytime chic in a black dress in Cannes

She was the belle of the ball on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival where Johnny Depp’s new film Jeanne du Barry premiered.

And the next day, Uma Thurman proved she was just as glamorous by day as she arrived at the luxurious five-star Martinez Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

The actress, 53, looked lovely in a textured black dress with a cropped waistline, which she styled with a chic cropped jacket.

The Pulp Fiction icon accessorized her look with a pair of rectangular sunglasses, a toiletry bag and a pair of black velvet sandals.

Uma opted for minimal makeup and wore her light blonde locks in soft waves.

The night before, Uma joined her son Levon Hawke at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Kill Bill actress looked amazing in an elegant blush dress that boasted a fitted bodice and princess skirt.

Uma, who shares her son with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, 52, completed the stunning ensemble witha gothic choker and beaded bracelet for her elegant turn in front of the paparazzi.

The screen star wore her blonde locks swept up in a chic bun and opted for a neutral makeup palette.

Meanwhile, his son Levon, who is also an actor and starred in films such as The Crowded Room and The Thicket, was every inch the stylish date in a sleek black tuxedo and bow tie as he stood proudly next to his mother.

It’s not the first time Levon, 21, has attended the festival with his mother as he was previously pictured on the red carpet in 2017.

Levon followed in the footsteps of his acting parents, as did his older sister Maya, 24, who starred in the Netflix series Stranger Things, as well as the recent film Do Revenge.

Uma married actor Ethan in 1998 after meeting on the set of the film Gattaca, separating in 2003 followed by a divorce two years later.

This year’s festival promises a buffet of shows, scandals and cinema on the French Riviera which will be served over the next 12 days.

It takes place against a backdrop of social unrest. The protests that have rocked France in recent months against changes to its pension system are expected to take place during the festival, albeit away from the main festival

In the meantime, an ongoing strike by screenwriters in Hollywood could have unpredictable effects on the Côte d’Azur festival.

But with a festival lined with highly anticipated big-budget films, including James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the party is sure to go on no matter what.

Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, The Weeknd and Scarlett Johansson are among the stars who will be hitting the Cannes red carpet for the next week and a half.