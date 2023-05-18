Fashion
Uma Thurman opts for daytime chic in a black dress in Cannes
Uma Thurman epitomizes daytime chic in a black dress and cropped jacket after stunning at the Cannes premiere of Jeanne du Barry
She was the belle of the ball on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival where Johnny Depp’s new film Jeanne du Barry premiered.
And the next day, Uma Thurman proved she was just as glamorous by day as she arrived at the luxurious five-star Martinez Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.
The actress, 53, looked lovely in a textured black dress with a cropped waistline, which she styled with a chic cropped jacket.
The Pulp Fiction icon accessorized her look with a pair of rectangular sunglasses, a toiletry bag and a pair of black velvet sandals.
Uma opted for minimal makeup and wore her light blonde locks in soft waves.
So cool! Uma Thurman proved she does daytime glamor as well as she arrived at the luxurious five-star Hotel Martinez on Wednesday afternoon in Cannes
Arrivals: The actress, 53, looked lovely in a textured black dress with a cropped waistline, which she styled with a chic cropped jacket
The night before, Uma joined her son Levon Hawke at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival.
The Kill Bill actress looked amazing in an elegant blush dress that boasted a fitted bodice and princess skirt.
Uma, who shares her son with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, 52, completed the stunning ensemble witha gothic choker and beaded bracelet for her elegant turn in front of the paparazzi.
The screen star wore her blonde locks swept up in a chic bun and opted for a neutral makeup palette.
Meanwhile, his son Levon, who is also an actor and starred in films such as The Crowded Room and The Thicket, was every inch the stylish date in a sleek black tuxedo and bow tie as he stood proudly next to his mother.
It’s not the first time Levon, 21, has attended the festival with his mother as he was previously pictured on the red carpet in 2017.
Levon followed in the footsteps of his acting parents, as did his older sister Maya, 24, who starred in the Netflix series Stranger Things, as well as the recent film Do Revenge.
Uma married actor Ethan in 1998 after meeting on the set of the film Gattaca, separating in 2003 followed by a divorce two years later.
Proud as a fist: The night before, Uma joined her son Levon Hawke at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival
Natural: Uma opted for minimal makeup and wore her light blonde locks in soft waves
Dressed to impress: The Pulp Fiction icon accessorized her look with a pair of rectangular sunglasses, a toiletry bag and a pair of black velvet sandals
This year’s festival promises a buffet of shows, scandals and cinema on the French Riviera which will be served over the next 12 days.
It takes place against a backdrop of social unrest. The protests that have rocked France in recent months against changes to its pension system are expected to take place during the festival, albeit away from the main festival
In the meantime, an ongoing strike by screenwriters in Hollywood could have unpredictable effects on the Côte d’Azur festival.
But with a festival lined with highly anticipated big-budget films, including James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the party is sure to go on no matter what.
Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, The Weeknd and Scarlett Johansson are among the stars who will be hitting the Cannes red carpet for the next week and a half.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12095555/Uma-Thurman-opts-daytime-chic-black-dress-Cannes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Three-time Olympic medalist Ishikawa is happy to retire
- Uma Thurman opts for daytime chic in a black dress in Cannes
- As US attends G7, China hosts its own summit
- US stocks rise as debt ceiling worries ease
- ‘Who Vijay Varma?’
- Hockey fans from Kazakhstan unfurled the largest flag of Kazakhstan in Riga
- Rev those engines for the 13th annual Fashion for a Cause
- Pakistani police surround Imran Khan’s home, say former leader is hiding suspects during recent riots
- 90s retro bollywood
- Google will soon delete millions of Gmail and YouTube accounts, 7 things to keep in mind
- CNN’s Kristen Amanpour poses for President Chris Licht at Trump City Hall “Earthquake,”
- Starlink Offers Broadband Kits For Rural UK To 99