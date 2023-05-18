Angelina Jolie is launching a new kind of fashion business – WWD





Leave it to Angelina Jolie to jump into the fashion fray with a humanistic twist — and an inclusive bent. Announcing a new venture called Atelier Jolie, she describes a new kind of fashion house in which consumers play the role of the designer, inviting them to collaborate with tailors, pattern makers and artisans to create unique fashion statements. “Why just buy someone else’s design when you can create it yourself? Jolie asks in a mission statement posted on her personal Instagram page, where she has 14.3 million followers. She also launched a new account @atelierjolieofficial. “We can all collect, enjoy and be influenced by the creations of others. But the highest form of self-expression – and I believe the most fun – is to create for ourselves,” she wrote in an intriguing design manifesto. The Atelier Jolie logo, designed by art director Peter Miles. Courtesy of Atelier Jolie While countless celebrities simply lend their famous names and faces to various fashion projects, Jolie describes her business as more of a “creative collective.” Indeed, Atelier Jolie seems to be in tune with the times by offering fashions designed in a sustainable way, respectful of creative communities and built on the concept of self-discovery. “We will only use vintage gear and select quality deadstock,” Jolie wrote under her Instagram post, which revealed a rustic brand logo designed by Peter Miles, an art director who has collaborated with brands. fashion brands such as Céline, Gabriela Hearst and Repossi. “You’ll be able to repair or recycle a piece of your wardrobe that you want to revive, perfect the fit, breathe new life into what could have been thrown away, and create quality garments with personal meaning.” Jolie provided some details on the business mechanics, or even a launch date, acknowledging “I’m more of an artist than a businesswoman…Be indulgent with me.” I hope to grow this with you. But it seems clear that Jolie, who has worn famous designer brands and high-fashion designs for public appearances, isn’t interested in top-down conversations with just the wealthy elite. “We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic status

background,” she wrote. “We will shine a light on the people who play a role in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprentices for refugees and other talented and underappreciated groups, with skill-based positions of dignity. And by working with artisans and designers around the world, we hope to help share their rich cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses. » Jolie suggested that her business idea had been spreading for some time. “Fashion is an art that I have had the opportunity to play with over the years. I designed clothes and learned shapes with many of the best tailors,” she wrote. “Designers often draw or approve designs, but it’s the tailors who make the difference and who I really enjoy creating with. And yet these makers rarely get the credit and respect they deserve. “I’m building a place where creatives can collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.” Filmmaker, humanitarian and activist, Jolie frequently wears Versace for red carpet appearances, but has also donned looks from Ralph & Russo, Ralph Lauren, Elie Saab and Valentino over the years. She has also appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, St. John and Guerlain.

