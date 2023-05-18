Everything We Know About Angelina Jolies Fashion Venture





Angelina Jolie is getting into the consumer game, but it’s not exactly what you think. She won’t compete with Rihanna or launch a makeup line, and she won’t enter the Goop-style wellness space. Instead, the actress is launching Atelier Jolie, a fashion-based business venture with a very Jolie-appropriate twist. As of now, there isn’t too much information on what to expect from this new project, but here’s everything we know so far. What is Atelier Jolie? The creation of the Instagram page, @atelierjolieofficial, debuted on Wednesday, presenting the collective as an attempt to democratize the fashion industry and provide customers with access to emerging designers and artisans. The Atelier Jolie base will be an online resource to help find apparel makers who use dead stock and vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces. Jolie shared more information about the project on her personal account, where she posted the Atelier Jolies logo, designed by Peter Miles. Atelier Jolie is a place where creatives can collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world, she wrote, adding that the idea came from her deep respect for the many tailors and manufacturers she worked with. over the years. On the projects website, Jolie took the reasoning behind Atelier Jolie a step further. Everyone can create. Why then do we covet designer labels? she asked. Why just buy someone else’s design, when you can create it yourself? It seems that in general, Atelier Jolie will act as a liaison between creatives and consumers, connecting those who want unique pieces with those who have the talent and the product to make them. We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background, Jolie wrote. In addition, the focus will be on highlighting and supporting the creatives involved in the project, through learning and highlighting. When will Atelier Jolie be open to the public? We’ll have to wait a bit before we can see Jolie’s new idea in action. On Instagram, the actress revealed that the project won’t go live until the fall of 2023. However, it looks like there will be more light on this venture before then, as she has promised to deliver more soon. on Instagram. Why is Angelina Jolie doing this? These days, it’s not uncommon for celebrities to lend their name to the consumer space, often slapping it on products to sell to their fans. Atelier Jolie, however, seems like a natural fit for the actress, more of a passion project than a cash grab. Jolie is very active in refugee work through the United Nations Refugee Agency, and she has promised that Atelier Jolie will provide opportunities for refugees and other talented and underappreciated groups. Plus, the actress is no stranger to the fashion space. She’s been a red carpet staple for decades and has worked with every other designer under the sun to this point. Recently, she’s taken a more sustainable approach to fashion, wearing vintage pieces and giving her dresses a second life by lending them to her daughters to wear on the red carpet. So while to some, Atelier Jolie may seem a bit out of left field, the philosophy behind the project fits perfectly with what we know and expect of the actress.

