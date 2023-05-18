Princess Beatrice’s $150 look just reminded us it’s nap dress season





Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are fans of the nap dresses you know, Instagram-famous sundresses with smocked bodices and ruffled skirts that are so pretty (and comfy!) you never have to abandon them. Stepping out for an event in London after the coronation, Princess Beatrice showed off the all-season versatility of the wardrobe essential, layering her $150 Ellie Nap Dress by Hill House (the brand that even owns the trademark of the nap dress), over a collared blouse for the cooler weather. The exact Beas Hill House dress print is not available, but the good news is that the Hill House look is available in a color or print to suit almost any taste 20 in total! from stripes to solids, from florals to gingham. The princess styled her dress with a Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Nano bag and pumps, but it also goes very well with flats. Buy the look for less © Amazon ZESICA Bohemian summer dress This Amazon bestseller is available in over 20 colors and has over 3,600 5-star ratings. © H&M Smocked bodice dress You really can’t beat the price of H&M’s ultimate summer dress, with adjustable straps, which comes in six different colors. So affordable you can stock up! Smocked linen-blend midi dress Also available in pink, this dress from UK retailer Marks & Spencer (a Princess Kate favourite!) has an average 4.6 star rating with shoppers. © Rack Nordstrom Q&A Los Angeles Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Norstrom Rack’s fit and flare look in peach is almost 40% off! You can shop the Hill House dress, available from XXS to XXXL, in travel-friendly wrinkle-resistant cotton or crepe, making it perfect for your next vacation. If you want more or less coverage on top, there is also a version with puff sleeves or spaghetti straps. © Kate Green Princess Beatrice layered her Hill House nap dress over a blouse Fashion fans are raving about the Hill House Ellie dress in reviews, giving it an overall rating of 4.6 stars. So beautiful, said one buyer. This dress is gorgeous. I wore it to a baby shower but I’m going to live in it all summer. I’m normally an XL but I [sized] up to a large and that’s perfect. Super comfortable and flattering. Another fan said he was obsessed with the look. This dress is amazing – and it looks great! These might be my new favorite dresses! Princess Eugenie’s Hill House nap dress look Princess Beatrice’s sister Eugenie also wore a Hill House Ellie dress as she left hospital after welcoming her son August with husband Jack Brooksbank in 2021. © Photo: Rex Princess Eugenie wore a Hill House nap dress as she left hospital after having a baby in August 2021 The dress is so stretchy and spacious that it is also suitable for pregnancy and breastfeeding! So now that Princess Eugenie is expecting baby No. 2, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her wearing one again. So the nap dress is not only ubiquitous on social media, but it also has the royal stamp of approval. A MORE ROYAL STYLE Did you love Meghan Markle’s $3,790 gold leaf earrings? You Must See Nordstrom’s $35 Lookalikes 7 things Princess Kate loves that you can buy on Amazon Princess Beatrice is a vision for the coronation concert – in a look we’ve seen before…

