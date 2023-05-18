How will AI impact the fashion industry?

You don’t need a private jet to get a front-row view of the first-ever AI Fashion Week. You can log in and view virtual designs from your laptop.

The event attracted hundreds of submissions using AI text-to-image generators like Midjourney to create designs, clothing collections and runway shows.

The tools help democratize the creative process, said Nima Abbasi, partner at Maison Meta, which organized the competition.

The following is an edited transcript of Abbasi’s conversation with Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino:

Nima Abbassi: We received over 400 submissions, literally from all over the world. And what was really interesting for us, there were a lot of people who had submitted incredible collections that you could imagine being on any runway in any of the big cities, you know, Paris, Milan, London, New York, but a lot of them had never had any fashion experience, they hadn’t gone to any particular school, they hadn’t worked for any particular fashion brand. You know, we had a lady based in New York, who’s 57, has never worked in fashion, is actually a class action attorney with a practice of 19 people, and was able to use her imagination and creativity to create an incredible beautiful collection. And so it was extremely nice for us, you know, to see that the current AI tools, and they’re getting better every day, really open up that door to a new world.

Meghan McCarty Carino: So how does this creative process differ from the traditional fashion design creative process?

Abbassi: What we think about it is very, very similar, actually. So if you think of, you know, a world-renowned creative director, Pharrell Williams was recently named creative director at Louis Vuitton menswear. So he comes to the table and, you know, sits in front of his team making references and explaining and describing what he sees as Louis Vuitton’s next collection. You know, he hasn’t really had any formal training in fashion, he doesn’t necessarily know patterns, draping or other technical skills taught in the schools where people go to learn fashion design. And then, you know, the team goes away and comes back with references, ideas, which are refined into, you know, actual sample garments that they see refined again to get the final collection. So the process is very similar, except, you know, those dozens of people sitting in front of Pharrell Williams, to some extent their work can be done with the AI ​​brain.

McCarty Carino: So will any of these synthetic designs move IRL?

Abbassi: We have announced the 10 finalists. These are the people who got the most votes. And they’re going in front of our judging panel, they’re reviewing these final 10 collections right now. We take these three finalists. And we developed the world’s first AI fashion incubator with the revolve group, which is a very large e-commerce and fashion technology company. And we take these three winners through the incubator to help them grow their brand to produce their collections which will then be sold online at revolve.com.

McCarty Carino: Have you had any concerns in the fashion industry about using AI in a way that could potentially replace human labor?

Abbassi: Yes. So, you know, whenever there’s new technology, there’s always some kind of fear of what it might do, or how it might impact me. And I think we saw that, you know, we thought about getting out of the car, I’m sure the car drivers were really scared of their jobs. But I think as we see, as new technologies come in, you have opportunities to work differently or do different things. And I think that’s what we’re trying to communicate to the brands that we work with, yes, this technology will potentially replace some of the work that has been done by some people, but other things will arise either within this organization , or outside. And the most important thing that we see is that we cannot be afraid of this technology. It’s here, it’s going to be useful. If you pretend it’s not there, it’s not going away. So I think the way to think about it is, you know, how can I accept this? How can I use it as my assistant in a way that allows me to do my job better and more efficiently?