Fashion
The Rules Are Written for the Majority: Dress Codes in Catholic Schools and LGBTQ+ Students
Today’s post is from guest contributor Emily Grad (her). Emily completed her PhD in Educational Psychology in 2020 and has taught in the USA, Malaysia, India and China. Previously, she was an administrator and coach at a Catholic high school.
When you think of a Catholic high school dress code, what comes to mind? Perhaps you imagine the quintessential school polo shirt, khaki pants and Oxford shoes.
But have you considered other subtle rules, those related to gender stereotypes? For example, male students must have their hair above their collar and must not wear earrings. Female students are required to wear skirts to mass and not simply to wear sports bras during sports training, even if male athletes are shirtless. At school dances, dresses for female students should be modest, while male students should wear ties and jackets.
As an administrator at a Catholic high school, where I also moderated the gay-straight alliance, I’ve seen gender-open students burst into tears when, for example, they were told to cut their hair. .
Gender-specific dress codes can prevent gender-broad students from feeling fully comfortable. Many gender-broad teens when forced to conform to unrealistic expectations or deny themselves because of ridicule struggle with shame, suicidal ideation, low self-esteem, and body dysmorphia/see their bodies as flawed .
A non-binary student at my school wrote, I can be myself with a few people I’m scared when people say there’s [only] two genders. He’s just another person I can’t be myself with.
Why exactly are dress code rules gendered? Let’s take the example of shorter hair for male students in light of the answers sometimes offered.
Is it biblical?
In my interpretation, no, short hair for men is not indicated in the Bible. On the contrary, the ancient Nazirite vow encouraged long hair as a sign of devotion to God (Numbers 6:1-5). Without forgetting that Jesus is represented with floating wicks.
Is it an attempt to be out of the world (John 17:16), to avoid looking like the secular culture?
Like many issues, the meaning of long hair has evolved. In the 1960s-1970s, long hair was associated with gay and hippie culture; in response, conservatives banned him from avoiding any association with what they saw as a culture of drugs, promiscuity, and homosexuality. But today, man buns are a fashion trend, not a political statement.
Is this a way to prepare for the world of professionalism?
Looking at teachers and staff members hired in schools, tattoos, those fashionable updos, facial piercings and gauges are acceptable.
If it’s not one of the reasons above, is it just down to tradition [cue Fiddler on the Roof] and the desire for cleanliness?
If short hair is necessary, couldn’t a compromise be for male students to simply tie their long hair back neatly? At the end of the school day, they could freely style their hair as they wished.
Curious about the dress codes of other Catholic high schools, I scoured online textbooks and had conversations with other administrators. Beyond reading their dress codes, I wanted to understand the logic behind them. An administrator told me that the rules are written for the majority, not the minority.
This response embodied the ideology of schools that promote heteronormative and monocultural conservatism, as many Catholic schools do. However, are the rules reserved for the majority? Should rules that do not negatively impact the majority but may harm minorities be allowed?
In my opinion, exceptions should be made to the rules when they are detrimental to a minority. And gender norms aren’t the only way dress codes hurt; problematic policies also unfairly target students of color and other marginalized groups. Using the aforementioned example of shorter hair for male students, this may unfairly restrict black male students with dreadlocks. While this article focuses on the LGBTQ+ community, the conversation about dress code ultimately needs to be broader.
Thus, rules can be written to allow inclusiveness of the marginalized. Jesus embodied someone who fought for the marginalized, demystifying traditions and legalistic laws in favor of protecting the minority.
Concretely, dress requirements for Masses may be the same for everyone, such as requiring a school sweater with a white polo shirt underneath with the option of wearing khaki pants or skirts.
Beyond dress codes, other policies and procedures in Catholic schools can oppress members of marginalized groups. For LGBTQ+ students, schools may not allow the use of chosen pronouns or provide gender-neutral bathrooms. Schools may not represent different family/guardianship dynamics in communication, offer diverse representation in programs, or provide resources for people with learning differences or lower socioeconomic status. And, in employment, there may be a shortage or even discrimination against BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people, or women as sports coaches.
As David Palmieri, a professor of Catholic theology and founder of the No Exceptions Network of Educators Working for Inclusivity, puts it, this type of thinking seems to run counter to Catholic social teaching’s tenet of option for the poor and disadvantaged. vulnerable.
Rules should not be written for the majority. Rather, rules should be written to promote community, which celebrates and empowers everyone.
As a final challenge, if you are involved in Catholic education as a teacher, staff member, parent, elder, or student, can you have conversations with your school’s textbook committee about rules that might hamper diversity? It may seem like a small task, but it could be life changing for a student who may be suffering from hiding their true self.
—Emily Grad, May 18, 2023
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
