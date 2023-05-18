Balenciaga’s FW23 collection returns to the art of making clothes







Demnas Balenciaga heralds a new era for the fashion house with its upgraded quintessential silhouette. A far cry from the dark, dystopian eminent looks that Demnas Balenciaga is well known for, the new Fall 2023 collection returns to what the industry has always celebrated in the art of crafting clothes.Deviating from the brand’s typical dark aesthetic, the new collection is surrounded by updated classic Balenciaga designs, suit jackets, tracksuits, signature bags and shoes. Jackets gain in volume and materiality, while parkas act as shawls. Clothing focuses on tailoring, while accessories are made more sustainably with recycled or bio-based materials. If anyone has watched TikTok videos on how to dress like a Balenciaga model, this collection is the secret to the formula. Presented in a tongue-in-cheek collation of adjusted mirror selfies, the collection vacillates on performance and even introspection, encouraging reflection on how it, or the brand, now presents itself to the world. New concepts in the fashion industry come to us faster than most can keep up, so perhaps Balenciagas bucking the trend by reorganizing archival articles is intentional; the lack of fresh ideas we’re used to getting from Demna defies our consumerist desires to replace something old with something new, and while some may be unhappy, perhaps that discomfort is the point. So, instead of creating new objects, this collection asks if silhouettes could change the way we see the body. The Knife Pantashoes now come in a flesh-colored rendition of bottoms that aren’t pants or shoes, creating the illusion of someone wearing no bottoms. The glasses conceal half of the face, ensuring anonymity. The myriad of bags are in new textures and sizes, including the notable addition of the Mary-Kate bag, an ode to the iconic Olsen twins. The early years were all about them and the scuffed handbags they carried, and if those bags were filled with whatever they could hold, the eponymous Balenciaga bag lets anyone do the same. .

With Balenciagas’ gritty theatrics out of sight and out of mind, we can just focus on the clothes. Once again, the reiteration of old ideas contextualized in the present is used. Once you are done with this story, clickhere to catch up with our May 2023 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

