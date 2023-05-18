Racial slurs, dress codes, few black teachers: How black girls say Philadelphia schools are failing them

By Nora Macaluso

Black girls in Philadelphia public schools say they regularly experience racism from other students, teachers and school administrators, and it affects every aspect of their school experience.

This was one of many general themes found in five student focus groups hosted by the Education Law Center and highlighted in We need supportive spaces that celebrate us: black girls talk about public schools, a report by the nonprofit advocacy group released Thursday. Black girls bear the brunt of systemic inequalities in school and in society, but they are underrepresented in research and investments aimed at students of color, the center said.

How do you solve a problem that is so pervasive? Having more black teachers and staff in schools would make a difference, the group’s lawyers said, based on student feedback in focus groups. The report also highlighted the importance of using a curriculum that allows black students to feel comfortable expressing their opinions, as well as criticisms of certain dress codes in schools and the role of the police in the schools.

We cannot create equitable educational spaces without intentionally addressing the needs of Black girls and addressing the interwoven systemic barriers to accessing high-quality education, the report states.

For his report, attorneys from the Education Law Center interviewed about 20 black girls who attended public middle and high schools, mostly in the Philadelphia area. Some attended neighborhood schools, others charter schools, and others educational programs at juvenile justice facilities. In each setting, students reported anti-Black racism in practice and in policy.

Students described being subjected to racial slurs, being disciplined because of their race and gender, and not having access to appropriate support and resources. The conclusions agree with research showing that black girls are singled out or punished more often and harshly than their peers for similar behaviors.

The girls we met consistently spoke about the pervasive anti-black racism that shaped every aspect of their educational experience, Paige Joki, staff attorney at the Education Law Center, one of the report’s authors, said in a statement. interview.

Joki said the group focused on black girls in its report because they are particularly harmed by various prejudices and inequalities in society, and also because they are often overlooked by research and studies based on Datas. She also said that the report really confirmed to us the importance of tackling barriers and that black girls reported having had universally negative experiences, regardless of school demographics.

Black girls deserve schools that support them, affirm them and have good resources, Joki said. These spaces are possible.

Studies have shown Black students learn best with teachers who look like them, although some students don’t get taught by a black teacher for years.

Black teachers have made a difference for Kerla Milius, a junior at Philadelphias Northeast High School.

There aren’t many of them at school, but they’ve banded together to support each other and avoid being upstaged, said Milius, outreach coordinator for the Philly Black Students Alliance.

It inspired us [students] stick together, said Milius.

Meanwhile, girls interviewed for the report said they felt uncomfortable, and sometimes unsafe, in classrooms without other people of color. One said she didn’t think her school was built for her because there were very few black teachers.

The focus groups themselves were all led by black women, which created an intergenerational bonding experience, Joki said. There’s been a lot of talk about when students may have been educated by a black teacher for the first time and how special it was, she said.

This ties in with another of the report’s recommendations: schools should adopt a culturally appropriate and affirming curriculum. All of the girls expressed a desire to learn more about black history, beyond the history of racism and oppression.

It’s very uncomfortable to be the only black student in the class when it comes to slavery, said one girl quoted in the report.

A black teacher often supplements or supplants a problematic curriculum, said Sharif El-Mekki, founder of the Center for Black Educator Development. Learning is undermined if students learn that black history begins with slavery, he told us. It’s important that we have people who actually know history and can talk to students about the positive contributions of black people, he said.

El-Mekki also strongly criticized school layoff policies that hit new hires the hardest because they tend to affect teachers of color more than white teachers.

In fact, the girls surveyed noted examples of black teachers facing discrimination and were on the lookout for such instances, according to the report.

Dress and grooming codes were another source of anxiety for the girls in the focus groups. Each student was able to share with us how they were hurt by their school’s dress code, Joki said. Banning certain hairstyles or headgear discriminates and makes students feel unwelcome, she said.

In schools with uniforms, a black girl may be sent home due to the cut of the uniform, the center found. One girl said her uniform made her feel sexualized and adult.

Girls said the presence of police in schools made them feel unsafe rather than protected. This is consistent with research showing that black girls are more likely to be arrested or get in trouble at school than white girls, Joki said. They were fully aware that they would be subjected to racist stereotypes, she said. They were treated like black women despite being black girls.

The report recommends that schools remove discriminatory dress codes and remove police from schools.

Joki said she was optimistic the report would help bring about overdue change in our schools. It comes as Pennsylvania deals with a February ruling by Commonwealth Court judges that the state school funding system is unconstitutional because it deprives children from disadvantaged neighborhoods.

I hope this will bring needed resources to our schools, Joki said.

Nora Macaluso is a journalist for Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news site covering educational changes in public schools, where this story first appeared.