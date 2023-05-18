Fashion
Racial slurs, dress codes, few black teachers: How black girls say Philadelphia schools are failing them
By Nora Macaluso
Black girls in Philadelphia public schools say they regularly experience racism from other students, teachers and school administrators, and it affects every aspect of their school experience.
This was one of many general themes found in five student focus groups hosted by the Education Law Center and highlighted in We need supportive spaces that celebrate us: black girls talk about public schools, a report by the nonprofit advocacy group released Thursday. Black girls bear the brunt of systemic inequalities in school and in society, but they are underrepresented in research and investments aimed at students of color, the center said.
How do you solve a problem that is so pervasive? Having more black teachers and staff in schools would make a difference, the group’s lawyers said, based on student feedback in focus groups. The report also highlighted the importance of using a curriculum that allows black students to feel comfortable expressing their opinions, as well as criticisms of certain dress codes in schools and the role of the police in the schools.
We cannot create equitable educational spaces without intentionally addressing the needs of Black girls and addressing the interwoven systemic barriers to accessing high-quality education, the report states.
For his report, attorneys from the Education Law Center interviewed about 20 black girls who attended public middle and high schools, mostly in the Philadelphia area. Some attended neighborhood schools, others charter schools, and others educational programs at juvenile justice facilities. In each setting, students reported anti-Black racism in practice and in policy.
Students described being subjected to racial slurs, being disciplined because of their race and gender, and not having access to appropriate support and resources. The conclusions agree with research showing that black girls are singled out or punished more often and harshly than their peers for similar behaviors.
The girls we met consistently spoke about the pervasive anti-black racism that shaped every aspect of their educational experience, Paige Joki, staff attorney at the Education Law Center, one of the report’s authors, said in a statement. interview.
Joki said the group focused on black girls in its report because they are particularly harmed by various prejudices and inequalities in society, and also because they are often overlooked by research and studies based on Datas. She also said that the report really confirmed to us the importance of tackling barriers and that black girls reported having had universally negative experiences, regardless of school demographics.
Black girls deserve schools that support them, affirm them and have good resources, Joki said. These spaces are possible.
Studies have shown Black students learn best with teachers who look like them, although some students don’t get taught by a black teacher for years.
Black teachers have made a difference for Kerla Milius, a junior at Philadelphias Northeast High School.
There aren’t many of them at school, but they’ve banded together to support each other and avoid being upstaged, said Milius, outreach coordinator for the Philly Black Students Alliance.
It inspired us [students] stick together, said Milius.
Meanwhile, girls interviewed for the report said they felt uncomfortable, and sometimes unsafe, in classrooms without other people of color. One said she didn’t think her school was built for her because there were very few black teachers.
The focus groups themselves were all led by black women, which created an intergenerational bonding experience, Joki said. There’s been a lot of talk about when students may have been educated by a black teacher for the first time and how special it was, she said.
This ties in with another of the report’s recommendations: schools should adopt a culturally appropriate and affirming curriculum. All of the girls expressed a desire to learn more about black history, beyond the history of racism and oppression.
It’s very uncomfortable to be the only black student in the class when it comes to slavery, said one girl quoted in the report.
A black teacher often supplements or supplants a problematic curriculum, said Sharif El-Mekki, founder of the Center for Black Educator Development. Learning is undermined if students learn that black history begins with slavery, he told us. It’s important that we have people who actually know history and can talk to students about the positive contributions of black people, he said.
El-Mekki also strongly criticized school layoff policies that hit new hires the hardest because they tend to affect teachers of color more than white teachers.
In fact, the girls surveyed noted examples of black teachers facing discrimination and were on the lookout for such instances, according to the report.
Dress and grooming codes were another source of anxiety for the girls in the focus groups. Each student was able to share with us how they were hurt by their school’s dress code, Joki said. Banning certain hairstyles or headgear discriminates and makes students feel unwelcome, she said.
In schools with uniforms, a black girl may be sent home due to the cut of the uniform, the center found. One girl said her uniform made her feel sexualized and adult.
Girls said the presence of police in schools made them feel unsafe rather than protected. This is consistent with research showing that black girls are more likely to be arrested or get in trouble at school than white girls, Joki said. They were fully aware that they would be subjected to racist stereotypes, she said. They were treated like black women despite being black girls.
The report recommends that schools remove discriminatory dress codes and remove police from schools.
Joki said she was optimistic the report would help bring about overdue change in our schools. It comes as Pennsylvania deals with a February ruling by Commonwealth Court judges that the state school funding system is unconstitutional because it deprives children from disadvantaged neighborhoods.
I hope this will bring needed resources to our schools, Joki said.
Nora Macaluso is a journalist for Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news site covering educational changes in public schools, where this story first appeared.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.penncapital-star.com/education/racial-slurs-dress-codes-few-black-teachers-how-black-girls-say-philly-schools-are-failing-them/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ludacris Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Acting in ‘Fast X,’ Music
- No cricket, but India-Pakistan football, hockey, bridge
- Racial slurs, dress codes, few black teachers: How black girls say Philadelphia schools are failing them
- 5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, May 18
- Gardtech Group Ready for Birmingham Exhibition Double Header
- The Council launches the Call for Natural Sites Editorial
- Bedfordshire hospital’s surgical robot aims to help patients recover
- Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency summons Imran Khan for questioning | The mighty 790 KFGO
- “Cheating lowlifes”: Donald Trump already claims interference in the 2024 elections
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lay Stone and Inaugurate Railway Projects Worth Rs 8,000 Crore in Odisha | Bhubaneswar News
- Alia Bhatt accused of carrying empty bag to Gucci show; the actor gives a hilarious answer
- Shagrin Falls School News | Giaga County Maple Leaves