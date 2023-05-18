Fashion
Hanes 2023 Beefy Short Sleeve Tee Review
Welcome to the Esquire endorsement. Highly sought after. Fully checked. These choices are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash.
Alright, alright, alright, let’s just pump the brakes. Because if I see another direct-to-consumer brand “revolutionizing” the t-shirt, or another one of those “stealth wealth” lists mentioning a t-shirt over $200 from another “pretty luxurious” brand, I could do something drastic. Don’t try to sell me a white t-shirt that costs more than $10. Don’t tell me I have to hand wash it or hang it to dry. And absolutely don’t tell me I can’t bleach it.
Honestly, if it were up to me, new renditions of the T-shirt would be banned. No one, here or abroad, will find anything better than the Hanes Beefy-T. Sorry everyone! Find something else to do. The Beefy-T has an impeccable fit and you can’t beat the price. This is my only blank t-shirt, and it should be yours too.
The fit is perfect.
Alright, to start the recap of why the Beefy-T is making all other T-shirts obsolete, I’ll start by breaking down the fit. It’s exactly what I want, but even in a somewhat versatile way.
After buying the full size Beefy-T, I wash and dry it instantly. The resulting fit is perfect. It is sung on the shoulders, chest and arms, loose all over the body. And it never loses its perfect shape as it gets tighter with every wash and dry.
And look, he has a boxerdare I say beefier, but I don’t always want a too tight T-shirt. I’m sure neither do you. For me, on particularly hot days or when I’m working out, I don’t want all that cotton to fit snugly against my skin. After buying my size and washing it, it’s perfect. If you want an even looser fit, size up. The result is the perfect t-shirt: a loose, boxy t-shirt that allows movement and without looking as cheap as it really is.
The weight is perfect.
The second basic trait of the Beefy-T is the weight and the pure beefiness of its texture. The six-ounce cotton isn’t offensively heavy and isn’t the type of shirt you need to break. After one wash, you feel like you own it forever. It’s not too light either. It’s important because when I’m out in the world in a white t-shirt, I don’t want to feel like I’m wearing an undershirt. If it’s worn out after a few years of wear, it’s fine. I don’t need help getting there.
The quality also stacks up in the weight, as you can wash it a million times without seeing a drastic change in thickness. You can beat it, and it will still look good. It’s designed to withstand all types of wear and tear, and that’s what good quality clothing should do.
The price is perfect.
The most important detail of all is the price. Why should I spend over $10 on a t-shirt when this one does the job? Thirty dollars on a white T-shirt? Madness. It will ruin itself no matter what you do. Why act like you have the money to replace $50 white t-shirts when you don’t? But pound for pound, dollar for dollar, a Beefy-T is as good a value proposition as it gets. I’ve tried competitors like Carhartt (slightly more expensive) and Gildan heavyweights (slightly cheaper). Neither did it for me. Nothing compares to my Beefy-T. On the cut, the weight, the price, it’s perfect. Don’t ask me to take care of other T-shirts.
Photograph by Philip Friedman. Accessory styling by John Olson for Halley Resources.
Associate commercial writer
Luke Guillory is Associate Commerce Editor at Esquire.
