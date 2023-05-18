Arike Ogunbowale can dress up, dance and hoop

Arike Ogunbowales’ basketball career has been on a steady upward trajectory since college and shows no signs of slowing down. As a junior at Notre Dame, she buried not one, but two game-winning shots in the Final Fourthe second immediately canonizing her as one of the coldest killers college basketball has ever seen.

His WNBA career also got off to a good start. Ogunbowale was drafted by the Dallas Wings and averaged 19.1 points per game as a rookie in 2019, then led the league in scoring through the 2020 pandemic season. She made her first All-Star appearance in 2021 (and earned All-Star MVP honors) and earned his second straight appearance last year.

She is entering her fifth season in the league.costsdisabled some State Farm commercials that have increased its global recognitionOgunbowale wants to continue this momentum. Undoubtedly one of the league’s top scorers and one of its most stylish dressers, there seems to be no limit to what she can accomplish. Before her season kicked off and she started burning down every defender in her path, Ogunbowale spoke with GQ about her plans for 2023 and a basketball deity she pitched it with during the off season.

Is it weird to be 26, entering his fifth season in the league and being one of the oldest players in the team?

Yeah that’s kinda crazy. I have always been one of the youngest. But it’s cool because, in all my years in Dallas, I’m one of the people who still stayed here. I can help some of the new players. It’s really cool to be in this position. But yeah, only Natasha [Howard]Diamond [DeShields]And [Teaira] McCowan are older than me.

Are you the type of person who sets concrete goals for each season?

Of course, I sit down with myself and the coaches to talk about individual goals, team goals and what I can do to get there. It’s a bit of both stats and feel-based goals. Obviously, I want to win a championship with this team. Individually, I just want to be better than last year, so I’ll look at those numbers. And as I’m one of the oldest in the team now, helping the young players and being a leader is always a goal.

Do you check your stats during the season? I’m always fascinated by athletes who can just spout all their stats.

Those who say they never watch are lying! There’s the scoreboard and you get a box score at the end of each game, so you see it even if you don’t want to see it. I don’t go out of my way to find out, but I know because it’s everywhere! Players know exactly how much [points] they’re done with it because it’s all over the arena.

Shooting percentage, however, is one thing. Maybe sometimes, after the game, you’ll think: Oh, I didn’t realize I shot this for this. There are times when you don’t realize anything happened, but at the end of the day you know what you had. There’s no way youdoesn’t discover.