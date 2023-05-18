Fashion
Arike Ogunbowale can dress up, dance and hoop
Arike Ogunbowales’ basketball career has been on a steady upward trajectory since college and shows no signs of slowing down. As a junior at Notre Dame, she buried not one, but two game-winning shots in the Final Fourthe second immediately canonizing her as one of the coldest killers college basketball has ever seen.
His WNBA career also got off to a good start. Ogunbowale was drafted by the Dallas Wings and averaged 19.1 points per game as a rookie in 2019, then led the league in scoring through the 2020 pandemic season. She made her first All-Star appearance in 2021 (and earned All-Star MVP honors) and earned his second straight appearance last year.
She is entering her fifth season in the league.costsdisabled some State Farm commercials that have increased its global recognitionOgunbowale wants to continue this momentum. Undoubtedly one of the league’s top scorers and one of its most stylish dressers, there seems to be no limit to what she can accomplish. Before her season kicked off and she started burning down every defender in her path, Ogunbowale spoke with GQ about her plans for 2023 and a basketball deity she pitched it with during the off season.
Is it weird to be 26, entering his fifth season in the league and being one of the oldest players in the team?
Yeah that’s kinda crazy. I have always been one of the youngest. But it’s cool because, in all my years in Dallas, I’m one of the people who still stayed here. I can help some of the new players. It’s really cool to be in this position. But yeah, only Natasha [Howard]Diamond [DeShields]And [Teaira] McCowan are older than me.
Are you the type of person who sets concrete goals for each season?
Of course, I sit down with myself and the coaches to talk about individual goals, team goals and what I can do to get there. It’s a bit of both stats and feel-based goals. Obviously, I want to win a championship with this team. Individually, I just want to be better than last year, so I’ll look at those numbers. And as I’m one of the oldest in the team now, helping the young players and being a leader is always a goal.
Do you check your stats during the season? I’m always fascinated by athletes who can just spout all their stats.
Those who say they never watch are lying! There’s the scoreboard and you get a box score at the end of each game, so you see it even if you don’t want to see it. I don’t go out of my way to find out, but I know because it’s everywhere! Players know exactly how much [points] they’re done with it because it’s all over the arena.
Shooting percentage, however, is one thing. Maybe sometimes, after the game, you’ll think: Oh, I didn’t realize I shot this for this. There are times when you don’t realize anything happened, but at the end of the day you know what you had. There’s no way youdoesn’t discover.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gq.com/story/arike-ogunbowale-interview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meta faces record privacy fine for US data transfers – POLITICO
- Celebrating Syttende May | News, Sports, Jobs
- NHL to Houston: Coyotes’ arena limbo could mark professional hockey’s return to fourth-largest US city; John Buccigross weighs in
- Arike Ogunbowale can dress up, dance and hoop
- Obtain hospital bill: 1AExBulletin
- Things to keep in mind when creating effective Google Ads
- Respiratory data, simple clinical factors identify patients with non-small cell lung cancer
- Millions in Mexico City use the SkyAlert earthquake warning app
- ‘Probably my last tweet…’: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan says police surrounded his house
- Xi Jinping says no to Beijing’s street stall economy
- Trump attorney Parlatore quits legal team amid investigations by US special advocates
- Turkey slams Charlie Hebdo cartoon depicting Erdogan’s electrocution in bathtub