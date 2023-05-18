The 5 hottest summer fashion trends of 2023





Fashion trends come and go, but they are not as fleeting as they seem. What we long for often speaks of something bigger: a mirror that reflects how we move through the world. In short, fashion trends are a time stamp of history. Marie Claire Editor Emma Childs wrote about fashion’s understated luxury (opens in a new tab) pieces rule in times of uncertainty, while in times of prosperity a wardrobe full of brightness and opulence seduces. It is the same for the spirit of the seasons. While cold weather makes us crave pieces that exude warmth and comfort, summer brings with it a craving for lighter, cooler fabrics, fun prints and vibrant hues. “Summer clothes are also more casual,” notes Diego Abba, CEO of Italist. So what will this summer’s trends say about the world five years from now? We will have to wait and see. For now, here are the biggest fashion trends for summer 2023. Supersized When it comes to products recommended by Marie Claire, we take your trust in us seriously.

Every product we offer is recommended by an MC writer or editor, or an expert we’ve spoken to. Learn more about how we review products. Marrying the nonchalance of streetwear and athleisure trends, this perfectly puffy t-shirt or blazer will offer an effortless outfit I was born what it requires little to no fuss – forever our summer attitude. “Oversized pieces are naturally more relaxed and offer a variety of ways to style them,” says Abba. Courtney Grant, vice president of purchasing at Elyse Walker, recommends styling indulgent tees with a slightly baggy blazer or alongside a smaller vest that will help play up layers and proportions. (Image credit: courtesy of brands) (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) Anine Bing oversized t-shirt (opens in a new tab) Gone mad Remember the leopard print midi skirt that took the scene by storm in summer 2019? You might want to fish it out of your closet. Similar to neutrals, animal prints have versatility and timeless appeal, but pack a punch that can make a powerful fashion statement, allowing wearers to express their style. Grant suggests investing in an animal print silk ensemble for the summer, while Abba suggests pairing a statement animal print piece with subtle pieces that won’t compete for the spotlight. (Image credit: courtesy of brands) (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) Once reserved for 1930s red carpet starlets loving metallic heather fabric, modern metallics, from silver to gold, are no longer just a prominent trend on red carpets, they’re an everyday mainstay. “Most people assume metal is synonymous with 80s party wear,” says Tiffany Hsu, fashion buying director at MyTheresa. “But with fine knits and dresses, you can easily incorporate them into your summer wardrobe. To conquer the summer trend, you can opt for a subtle hint of metallic thread or go all out with coated golds and silvers in the style of statement designers on the runways of Altuzarra and Gabriela Hearst. (Image credit: courtesy of brands) (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) Leather for hot weather While leather is often associated with the colder months, lighter and more breathable leather options are ideal for your breezy summer wardrobe. “When it comes to summer leather, less is more,” advises Hsu. Lighter than their heavyweight winter counterparts, Abba plans plenty of buttonholes, skirts and leather pieces for the warmer months ahead. Grant suggests styling seasonal staples, like leather shorts with flowy tops or an oversized button-up or printed cotton blouse. (Image credit: courtesy of brands) (opens in a new tab) Alice + Olivia Denny Faux Leather Blazer (opens in a new tab) Nanushka Petra draped faux-leather top (opens in a new tab) Tanya Taylor Hudson Tie Waist Midi Skirt Rise to the occasion Making a significant comeback in recent years, high-waisted pants harness a slightly retro twist that plays up proportion and offers more polish than their low-rise counterparts. For inspiration, Abba suggests looking to the runways of Chloe, the originator of the cool-girl aesthetic. Hsu recommends investing in summer’s high-waisted, loose-fitting pant offerings and pairing them with a slightly shrunken top or cardigan for a contemporary spin. (Image credit: courtesy of brands) (opens in a new tab) Chloé high-waisted trousers (opens in a new tab) Gabriela Hearst Rhein Pants (opens in a new tab) Ganni high waisted pants .

