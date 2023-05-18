A woman draws attention to the double standard that exists for women whose clothing size is larger than the national average

A content creator draws attention to the double standard that exists for women whose clothing size is larger than the national average.

On May 6, Zo Tyler (@thezolyspirit) took to TikTok to express her thoughts on men who argue that it’s okay not to want to date women taller than them.

“I saw a video recently where a guy said that, but I’ve heard this kind of argument like, ‘How come a girl says she’d rather go out with a guy from tall is fine, but when a guy says he doesn’t want to date a fat girl is that a problem?’ And that…I made a PowerPoint,” Tyler says.

“This is a slideshow of men who are shorter than the US national average, which I believe is 5’9.5,” she says. “And yet the general consensus among women who sleep with men or are attracted to men is that they find these men attractive and absolutely would.”

Tyler’s slideshow consists of several famous, albeit shorter, men who she says aren’t discriminated against or viewed differently by the general public because of their height.

“Start strong. Cillian Murphy, 5’7, every day of the week and twice on Sundays,” she jokes about the Peaky Blinders actor. “Dave Franco is considered an idol… I was not allowed to watch the Harry Potter movies when i was younger cause they familiar devil but i know how many of you have seen Equus,says Tyler, referring to the Broadway play Daniel Radcliffe once starred in. Franco and Radcliffe, according to Tyler’s slideshow, are 5’7 and 5’5 respectively.

Tyler casts other actors like James McAvoy, Josh Hutchinson, Billy Crystal, Michael J. Fox and Tom “Thomas Cruisington” Cruise, before referencing an actor who plays a particularly famous superhero and band of brothers .

“Tom Holland, who is 5’8, and not one of the Jonas Brothers, hits the bottom of 5’10. Not one. Speaking about the latter two, they both have relationships with women bigger than them,” she says of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, as well as Tom Holland and Zendaya. “And yet the general consensus about these couples is that they are ‘it’ couples. People yearn to be these couples.

“In the past, a week or two, they went to an Usher concert and a basketball game, and I saw every second of those two things from every angle,” Tyler says of Holland and Zendaya. “And none of the comments are like, ‘Why is she with him? He’s short, ew. Every comment is like, ‘Me and who? Me and who?

Tyler claims, however, that this same indulgence would not be extended to “a Hollywood male idol who was with a woman larger than national dress size.” She refers to Beloved james bond franchise actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife of almost 22 years, Keely Shaye Smith.

“I deeply love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children,” Brosnan reportedly wrote on social media in defense of his wife, who was shamed by the trolls.” In the past, I really loved her for her person, not just for her beauty, and now I love her even more than she is the mother of my children. And I’m very proud of her, and I always try to be worthy of her love.

“Because we don’t demonize, dehumanize, or criticize short men the way we do women who aren’t a size 4.”

“Even trying to find this photo, I came across articles and, like, Quora messages like “His wife is so fat, why doesn’t he leave her?” You can’t do that same slideshow with women whose dress sizes are larger than the national average,” Tyler says. “And I’m not saying just do this slideshow of random famous women whose clothing size is larger than the national average. Do this slideshow of women that men consider, I mean, like, Tom Holland, Tom Cruise fame.

“Because we don’t demonize, dehumanize, or criticize short men the way we do women who aren’t a size 4,” she adds. “That’s not to say that short men don’t get mean things said about them on the internet or that it’s not hurtful for people to criticize short men. It’s just to say that ultimately it’s a preference and not a dealbreaker.

Tyler’s video, which has over 179,100 likes and 36,600 comments since it was posted, has generated conversation around this double standard for women’s weight vs. men’s height.

“Also: weight fluctuates throughout life, especially after birth or the meno period. Height no. So do they leave their partner after a weight change? ! » @wuetend writing.

“It’s true lol, people say anything to distract from the fact that fatphobia exists and their ‘preference’ is really an exclusion and is discriminatory”, @gothejas commented.

It’s also important to note that Tyler’s slideshow of socially accepted shorter male celebrities was comprised entirely of white men. According to Sabrina Strings, author of Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia and professor of sociology at the University of California at Irvine, in the early 19th century push for “thinness” was reinforced by racial and Christian proprieties.

This gave rise to the idea that black people, as a race, were prone to what was seen as a form of low build that should be avoided, Strings said.

Eran Shor, a sociologist at McGill University, found that women face increased scrutiny and degradation as they succeed, while men do not.

“As women gain success and fame, their media coverage becomes increasingly negative, while for men, the feeling of coverage remains stable, regardless of their level of notoriety,” he explained. via phys.org. “As women’s fame rises, rather than celebrating their accomplishments with favorable coverage, the media scrutinizes them more closely, ready to find imperfections and flaws in their performances.”

Through his TikTok video, Tyler shines a light on the disparity in treatment that exists between women taller than the national average and men shorter than the national average. Either way, men and women “don’t meet” the requirements of conventional attractiveness, but Tyler argues that women and women’s bodies are more scrutinized than their male counterparts.

