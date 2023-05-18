Fashion
Best Workout Shorts for Men 2023
When shopping for workout shorts, you can easily get distracted by all the features compression liners, anti-odor technology, performance stretch. Ultimately, the best workout shorts for men appeal to your style and comfort level, the sports you’ll play, and your spending budget.
For the best workout shorts overall, we recommend the Vuori Kore Shorts, which is versatile for a variety of activities with a relaxed fit and excellent sweat-wicking qualities. If you’re looking for a hassle-free base for gym and workout sessions that won’t break your budget, Versatile Nikes Totality Dri-Fit Shorts are our affordable top pick. Read on to see all of our picks for the best workout shorts for men. And for more gear, check out our stories on the best casual shoes for men and the best polo shirts.
The best of the rest
How to choose between lined shorts and unlined shorts?
Choosing lined or unlined shorts is a personal decision, and most people tend to have a strong preference for one or the other, whether you want more support or more freedom. The liners are generally snug against the skin, meaning they wick sweat well and provide good support, but some people find them too warm, confined and difficult to get in and out of shorts. Unlined shorts give you more flexibility to change underwear at will, and you can wear them more often between washes.
How can I prevent my shorts from stinking?
When your gear gets wet from sweat or rain, it’s important to dry it as quickly as possible (don’t leave wet shorts in your gym bag!). Some brands use special treatments with silver or gold ions and threads, which help inhibit microbial growth and stench. But, as you will sweat and work in these shorts, no matter how much anti-odor technology they have, the fabric will accumulate sweat and skin residue. So you’ll still have to wash them more frequently than, say, your jeans. Wash in cold water and hang for a clean, fresh finish that helps extend the life of the garment.
How long should I last a good pair of workout shorts?
How long your shorts last will depend on how often you use them and how you take care of them. That said, you should expect a quality pair to last at least a year with heavy use, and longer if you use them infrequently. The first thing, however, is usually the quality of the stretch, so that’s where cold water washes and skipping the dryer will help (dryers speed up the breakdown of stretch fibers). The right amount to spend on a pair is between around $30 and $80, depending on what you’re looking for in terms of features and materials, and the longevity of the garment.
