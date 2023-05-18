Best Workout Shorts for Men 2023





When shopping for workout shorts, you can easily get distracted by all the features compression liners, anti-odor technology, performance stretch. Ultimately, the best workout shorts for men appeal to your style and comfort level, the sports you’ll play, and your spending budget. The best workout shorts for men let you move in comfort and confidence. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS For the best workout shorts overall, we recommend the Vuori Kore Shorts, which is versatile for a variety of activities with a relaxed fit and excellent sweat-wicking qualities. If you’re looking for a hassle-free base for gym and workout sessions that won’t break your budget, Versatile Nikes Totality Dri-Fit Shorts are our affordable top pick. Read on to see all of our picks for the best workout shorts for men. And for more gear, check out our stories on the best casual shoes for men and the best polo shirts. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Mountain Vuori Stormy sports shorts Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 15 in total, including Shade and Ojai | Iseam length: 5, 7.5 and 9 inches | Double: Both lined/unlined | Materials: Polyester, spandex The Vuori Kore shorts are a popular choice among athletes for several reasons: their classic, easy fit and comfortable fit make them versatile for the gym and outdoor sports. The odor-repellent, moisture-wicking fabric contains spandex to create 4-way stretch and allow a full range of motion without any strain or bunching. These shorts also come in lined and unlined options, making them a versatile choice. Nike Nike Dry Training Shorts Sizes: XS to 4XL | Colors: 22 in total, including Black and Royal Blue | Inseam length: 7 inches | Double: No | Materials: Polyester Totality Dri-Fit from Nike are simple and practical training shorts to keep you moving. Simply designed with a relaxed fit and knit fabric, these shorts can adapt to almost any sport or activity, from running to gym sessions to home workouts. Pockets allow you to keep the essentials with you. Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 8 in total, including Misty blue and Stone | Inseam length: 7 inches | Double: Yes | Materials: Polyester, spandex The Rhones Mako Shorts are lined for comfort and also have a water repellent coating, which means shorts soaked in rain or sweat won’t bring you down. The anti-odor treatment helps you exercise more between washes, and like the classic gym shorts, this pair has two open hip pockets, plus a zipped pocket to store small valuables like a credit card. credit or locker key, and a phone pocket. . Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 14 in total, including black and light gray | Inseam length: 5, 7, 9 inches | Double: Both lined/unlined | Materials: Polyester, spandex Ultra-breathable, ultra-lightweight Ten Thousands shorts consistently get rave reviews from coaches and athletes. The quick-drying shell has 4-way stretch for non-stick performance and a smooth, wrinkle-free waistband so you don’t get distracted from your routines. These shorts are available in lined and unlined versions; the liners offer medium compression and a permanent silver ion anti-odor treatment. Sizes: XS to XL | Colors: 3 in total, including Charcoal and Dove | Inseam length: 7 inches | Double: No | Materials: Polyester, spandex The Outdoor Voices Sunday Shorts are a throwback to the classic sweat training days, but with an upgrade in performance materials from those old school cotton team sweats. The texture of the heathered material is pleasant on the skin and wicks away perspiration. The loose, comfortable fit and adjustable drawstring closure give you freedom of movement and stretch for easy weekend runs or team sports in the park. Lululemon Surge Lined Shorts Sizes: S to XXL | Colors: 10 in total, including White and Sport Red | Inseam length: 6 inches | Double: Yes | Materials: Polyester, spandex Lululemons training shoes are known for their clean designs and having just enough functionality to keep you performing at your best. The Surge Shorts feature a quick-drying mesh lining and an anti-bounce pocket for your phone with a hole for the headphone cord, and you have the option of storing your shirt in the waistband loop on hot days. under protection Under Armor Stretch Training Shorts Sizes: XS to 5XL | Colors: 39 in total, including Black and Green | Inseam length: 9 inches | Double: No | Materials: Polyester, spandex Anyone who’s ever worn workout clothes that don’t fit or stretch with big thighs and powerful quads knows this is an issue that can really interfere with training. Under Armours’ loose, stretchy workout shorts don’t restrict movement or distract from the task at hand. Perforated fabric side panels and a water-repellent coating mean they’re light and airy, and the stretchy waistband moves with you. Sizes: S to XXL | Colors: 4 in total, including Monument and True Navy | Inseam length: 7 inches | Double: Both lined/unlined | Materials: Polyester, spandex From menswear lifestyle brand Mack Weldon, these Stratus shorts are the company’s first foray into activewear. The clean cut shorts feature sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cooler and less sweaty in the first place and an anti-odor lining to complete the comfortable features. The style is simple and classic, making these shorts ideal for the gym or just for running errands. The best of the rest Countryside Patagonia Baggies Shorts Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 12 in total, including Gray and Mauve | Inseam length: 5.7 inches | Double: No | Materials: Recycled polyester (or organic cotton and hemp in some colors) Patagonia knows outdoor sports and their Baggies shorts are a long-lasting, beloved, almost cult item in which you can perform just about any type of workout in the gym, the pool or the outdoors. outdoor trails. Simple in style, these quick-dry nylon shorts feature a DWR water-repellent coating, elastic waistband and two inseam lengths. Sizes: 30 to 42 | Colors: 14 in total, including Walnut and Smoke | Inseam length: 8, 10 and 12 inches | Double: No | Materials: Cotton, nylon and spandex Hikers know that having shorts made from a thicker, abrasion resistant fabric that is also breathable, moves with you and offers slightly longer inseams meets some of the key requirements for great shorts. These sturdy shorts can handle a bit of bushland, overhanging branches and lunches eaten on rocks, while still allowing you to move quickly and freely. It also sports seven pockets to store all the small necessities you’ll need during and after the hike. PrAna PrAna Super Mojo Short II Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 8 in total, including black and slate green | Inseam length: 10 inches | Double: No | Materials: Polyester, spandex The sleekly styled PrAnas long shorts have a wide, elastic waistband for comfort and 4-way stretch for full-spectrum mobility whether you’re doing yoga, Pilates or mat exercises. Moisture-wicking, quick-drying and equipped with three pockets, this pair is also popular for everyday lounging. How to choose between lined shorts and unlined shorts? Choosing lined or unlined shorts is a personal decision, and most people tend to have a strong preference for one or the other, whether you want more support or more freedom. The liners are generally snug against the skin, meaning they wick sweat well and provide good support, but some people find them too warm, confined and difficult to get in and out of shorts. Unlined shorts give you more flexibility to change underwear at will, and you can wear them more often between washes. How can I prevent my shorts from stinking? When your gear gets wet from sweat or rain, it’s important to dry it as quickly as possible (don’t leave wet shorts in your gym bag!). Some brands use special treatments with silver or gold ions and threads, which help inhibit microbial growth and stench. But, as you will sweat and work in these shorts, no matter how much anti-odor technology they have, the fabric will accumulate sweat and skin residue. So you’ll still have to wash them more frequently than, say, your jeans. Wash in cold water and hang for a clean, fresh finish that helps extend the life of the garment. How long should I last a good pair of workout shorts? How long your shorts last will depend on how often you use them and how you take care of them. That said, you should expect a quality pair to last at least a year with heavy use, and longer if you use them infrequently. The first thing, however, is usually the quality of the stretch, so that’s where cold water washes and skipping the dryer will help (dryers speed up the breakdown of stretch fibers). The right amount to spend on a pair is between around $30 and $80, depending on what you’re looking for in terms of features and materials, and the longevity of the garment.

