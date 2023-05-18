Connect with us

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival 2023: See the best off-duty fashion looks on the streets

Cannes Film Festival 2023: See the best off-duty fashion looks on the streets

 


Blonde actress Brie Larson in a floral top and headband
Brie Larson. MovieMagic

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, as the industry’s biggest stars celebrate the best in cinema throughout the 12-day event. The festival, which takes place in the south of France, always offers plenty of glitz and glamour, especially in the fashion department, as attendees step out in their most extravagant and over-the-top looks to walk the red carpet during film premieres, screenings, afterparties and galas that fill the busy Cannes calendar.

The stars who travel to the charming seaside town for that particular extravaganza never disappoint when it comes to casual style either, using La Croisette as their own personal catwalk, even when they’re not on the red carpet. Below, check out the best celebrity off-duty street style from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter

Actress Elle Fanning in a long white dress by the beach
She Fanning. CG pictures

Elle Fanning

woman in black and white dress and black sweater tied around shoulders walking
Laura Harrier. CG pictures

Laura Harrier

Blonde woman in jeans and white t-shirt outside the hotel in Cannes
To install Caro Daur. CG pictures

Karo Daur

brunette woman in white pants outfit walking in cannes
Alessandra Ambrosio. CG pictures

Alessandra Ambrosio

brunette model Grace Elizabeth in white pants and graphic t-shirt in front of hotel in cannes
Thanks Elizabeth. CG pictures

Grace Elizabeth

Alton Mason
Alton Mason. CG pictures

Alton Mason

actress Kat Graham in a black strapless top and cane pants
Kat Graham. CG pictures

Kat Graham

uma thurman in black dress and cane sweater.
Uma Thurman. CG pictures

Uma Thurman

woman in printed jacket stands in hotel lobby
Michel Elie. CG pictures

Michel Elie

Blonde actress Elle Fanning in baggy pants and a button down shirt walking through a hotel.
She Fanning. CG pictures

Elle Fanning

Uma Thurman is seen during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Uma Thurman. Photopix/GC Images

Uma Thurman

in a Dior hat

Anja Rubic. CG pictures

Anja Rubik

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
Brie Larson. AFP via Getty Images

Brie Larson

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Gemma Chan is seen at the Martinez Hotel during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan. CG pictures

Gemma Chan

Helen Mirren is seen at the Martinez Hotel ahead of the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren. CG pictures

Helen Mirren

Romee Strijd is seen during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Roman battle. Jacopo Raule/GC Images

roman battle

Simona Tabasco is seen at the Martinez Hotel during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Simone Tabasco. CG pictures

Simona Tabasco

woman in yellow shorts and matching cape jacket stands in front of hotel
Cindy Bruna. CG pictures

Cindy Bruna

Iris Law is seen during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Iris law. CG pictures

iris law

Celebrity Sightings: Day 2 - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Laura Harrier. CG pictures

Laura Harrier

woman carrying a suitcase wearing a navy blazer and white pants exiting an airport
Virginia Ledoyen. CG pictures

Virginia Ledoyen

Brunette actress Mawenn Le Besco wearing sunglasses and a black dress stands in front of the water in Cannes
Mawenn Le Besco. CG pictures

Mawenn Le Besco

blonde woman in pink cardigan and skirt walking in cannes
Iris law. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

iris law

Blonde actress Brie Larson in a floral jumpsuit and headband
Brie Larson. Getty Images

Brie Larson

at Chanel.

The best off-duty fashion at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://observer.com/2023/05/cannes-film-festival-2023-best-street-style-off-duty-fashion/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: