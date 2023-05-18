HEYDUDE slip-on shoes are so comfortable you won’t want to wear anything

This content was produced in partnership with HEYDUDE.

As a brand, HEYDUDE is sweeping the nation. Becoming increasingly popular with just about all ages and walks of life, it is the fastest growing shoe brand in the United States and the company will soon surpass $1 billion in value. There’s a good reason for that. The HEYDUDE are elegant, super comfortable, practical and once you try them, you will fall in love. To understand why, we have to go back a bit.

In hot weather, flip flops and sandals are a must, not only because they keep your feet cool and open, but also because they’re so convenient to put on. You just have to slide your feet in and out. However, they are not elegant at all and you would not want to wear them with certain outfits. The HEYDUDE solve this problem, and much more. Known as one of the “plushest, most comfortable, most airy, featheriest, and lightest shoes on Earth”, those accolades still don’t do these shoes justice. You might be wondering what makes them so comfortable? What kind of styles do they offer? We will explore precisely that.

Go-tos that make your feet feel supported and happy

Life can be difficult at times, so naturally we turn to the possessions and experiences we enjoy, all things that make us happy. This leads to “go-tos,” or reliable essentials that we know will give us the satisfaction we deserve. HEYDUDE is committed to making its shoes exactly that, a must-have for everyone.

The first thing you’ll notice about them, especially once you try them on, is that they match almost any outfit or style, from casual to formal. They offer pairs for men, women and kids – we’re clearly more excited about men’s shoes here at The Manual – and in a variety of formats such as trainers, sandals, casuals and fan favorite Wally . Wally is a tried-and-true design, offering a mix between a casual dress shoe and a versatile slip-on, but you’d be happy with any pair, of course. HEYDUDE’s secret sauce is that they keep every pair of shoes authentic, light and nice, mainly because they feel weightless on your feet.

Incredibly comfortable, so come in!

There are no laces to tie, no buckles or straps to engage, and they fit wonderfully. Every pair of HEYDUDE is easy to put on, and although they feel airy – like walking on a cloud – they still offer exceptional support. Your feet won’t be sore or complaining even after a long day of walking or standing in the HEYDUDE. How can I know? I own a pair and wear them all the time.

HEYDUDE “invites” you to enter a “more comfortable state of mind”, and with these shoes, those words have real meaning.

Discover these spectators

While we can go on and on about their comfort for a few hundred more words, we’ll let the shoes do the talking. Here are some recommended shoes from HEYDUDE, but don’t forget you’ll also want to browse for yourself:

Sirocco Gray Melange

Marrying a combination of sport and elegance, these trainers sit slightly higher than other HEYDUDE. They’re lightweight, stretchy and breathable, with comfortable cotton fabric and a supportive outsole. Minimalist no-tie elastic laces adorn the front. They also come in a few different color combinations.

Wally Tropical

Great for vacations or just lounging around the house, these breathable, lightweight slip-ons are as comfortable as they look. Highlights here are an ultralight outsole, cotton lining and elastic tie-free laces with a padded ankle collar.

Wally kite

With a woven-blend upper, soft cotton lining, ultra-lightweight outsole and padded ankle collar, these shoes are ideal for all-day wear, whether in the sun or not. Elastic tieless shoelaces are back, complementing their pull-on nature nicely.

Phoenix tropical sandal

Do you like the fit and style of a sandal? No problem, that’s exactly what the Phoenix Tropical offers. Unlike most slides, these are great for riding around. Don’t worry, they’re also comfortable when you’re hanging out. An extra grip keeps them firmly in place so you don’t have to worry about slipping and sliding whether you’re on asphalt or powdery sand. Talk about island vibes, right?

Discover HEYDUDE for yourself

One of the best things you can do for yourself is, at the very least, to try on a pair of HEYDUDE and experience what it’s like to wear such a comfortable and lightweight pair of slip-on shoes. Before the hot summer months arrive and you spend a lot of time outdoors, grab these airy shoes, your feet will thank you. Honestly, we haven’t done the brand any favors by barely scratching the surface while exploring the styles they offer. There are tons of different shoes to choose from, and sandals too. Go take a look and see which pair matches your personal style.

HEYDUDE offers great sales, including a Buy More, Save More event, which gives you deeper discounts on select items. The more shoes you add to your cart, the more you save, just use the code AFFBMSM at the register. Free shipping is also available on all orders over $60.

