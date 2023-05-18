Best men’s rugby shirts to wear in 2023: from Gant to Carhartt





H Having played rugby every winter season until I was 16, I never really appreciated how chic the sport was. Tiny cotton shorts with a timeless rugby shirt – it hits all those outdoor aesthetic spots. A decade later, high-end brands, big brands and independent stores are all offering their own version of sporting essentials. Heroes of the chic-casual dress code, worn with jeans, trousers or even shorts when things start to heat up, putting on a swimsuit gives the impression of having made an effort – even if it is not the case. In the 1830s, when the sport was invented in England, the aptly named rugby school, the teams wore wool sweaters on the field. When the players realized that the unwieldy fabric was not suitable for contact sport, it was replaced with heavy cotton. And so, the jersey as we know it today was born. LEARN MORE It wasn’t until the 1950s that it was embraced by those not in the field. At first they were proudly worn by fans of the sport, but then they became the hallmark of the preppy style that remains to this day. Whether you’re looking for a classic logo-embroidered option, a timeless stripe, or even a colorful design, they all deliver timeless Ivy League style in one easy-to-wear hit. Your first port of call should be preppy brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren for designs that stay true to the collegiate aesthetic. Then, whether you prefer shopping on the high street or upscale, almost every menswear brand has its own take on the look. Our best advice? Whichever style you choose, opt for a slightly relaxed fit for a look that’s both relaxed and put together. LEARN MORE So, without further ado, it’s your cue to add the design to your weekly rotation by checking off one of our curated options below. Keep scrolling for the best Marks & Spencer pure cotton striped rugby shirt Marks & Spencer You’d be hard pressed to find a well-dressed man who doesn’t have M&S in his wardrobe. A super soft cotton design, this top is premium through and through – except for the $35 price tag. Buy now 35 , Marks & Spencer {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wax London Beck Rugby Jersey Ecru Wax London Known primarily for their overshirts made from French upholstery fabrics, the rest of Wax Londons RTW collection is not to be missed either. In a neutral beige colourway, it looks best with white or neutrals. You could say it’s a real beige magnet. Buy now 52.50 , Wax London {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thames Letters Rugby T Shirt Thames Letters Dating back to 2013, Thames is a brand that’s built a cult following over the past 10 years – and with the Palace and Adidas collab under its belt, things are about to get bigger for the British label. With plenty of sports-inspired pieces, its only nature is that they also offer a coveted range of rugby shirts. Add a pop of color to your look with this paneled checkerboard pattern. Buy now 88 , End Clothing {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nike Solo Swoosh Nike A blend of spandex for a touch of stretch, Nike’s design is perhaps the most comfortable of this edition. The spread collar and hidden button placket provide a smart and relaxed front, and were in love with this rusty hue that would be best worn with black. Buy now 54.95 , Nike {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rowing Babar Embroidered Rugby Blazers Rowing Blazers If you love the preppy look, Rowing Blazers is a brand you need on your radar. Every year they release new collaborations with a host of brands, from Winnie The Pooh to Sperry – and this time it’s with Babar The Elephant. A super heavyweight design, it’s the perfect transitional staple. Better yet, when things start to heat up, you can carry it over your shoulders to really up the collegiate bar. Buy now 200 , Rowing Blazers {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Colorful Gradient Rugger Glove Glove While Gant has always been the purveyor of preppy style, in recent years its menswear offering has been taken to the next level of fashion – as this faded shirt proves. The perfect summer buy, it showcases all the colors of the sunset sky – and cut to a dream fit too. Buy now 140 , Glove {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Carhartt WIP Stripe Tork Rugby Shirt, Dark Navy Carhartt You can count on Carhartt WIP, the fashion-focused London division of the American workwear brand, for timeless basics that any man would want in his wardrobe. Decorated with stripes, it will go best with blue jeans and retro sneakers. Buy now 110 , john lewis {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tommy HIlfiger X Shawn Mendes Stars And Stripes Ruby Shirt Tommy Hilfger Shawn Mendes’ recent collection with Tommy Hilfiger was everything we could have wished for – and more. Show your love for the United States in this shirt that proudly displays the famous stars and stripes. Buy now 180 , Tommy Hilfiger {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Drakes rugby shirt in navy blue and ecru striped cotton Drakes London-based menswear brand Drakes MO combines vintage sportswear with relaxed fits. Thus, the rugby jersey fits perfectly. Cut from a pattern inspired by the brand’s shirts, this rugby slips easily under a blazer for an elevated look. Buy now 225 , Drakes {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} YMC Up and under green/brown merino wool shirt YMC YMC is a cult favorite for true menswear stans. From sweaters to expertly tailored trousers, the entire collection exudes a London-cool vibe season after season. This shirt is no exception, designed with a two-tone stripe in a relaxed silhouette you’ll never want to take off – and we love the concealed button placket. Buy now 250 , YMC {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Goldsmith Vintage Green Striped Half Button Rugby Shirt Vintage Goldsmith Vintage shops are a great place to find genuine rugby shirts that are full of authentic appeal – and first on our list is always Goldsmith Vintage. In a green, black and red tricolor palette, this shirt will reinforce a 90’s look with ease. Now all you need is the matching sports shorts. Buy now 42.95 , Vintage Goldsmith {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

