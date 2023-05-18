Static Dress Ink Record Deal, share the new version of “Courtney, just relax”





British post-hardcore band Static Dress have signed a major deal with Roadrunner Records, which will reissue the band’s debut album in 2022 Red Carpet Disaster in an extended “Redux” edition, scheduled for September 15th. To mark the signing, the band offered one of the new tracks included in the upcoming collection, an updated version of “Courtney, Just Relax”, featuring Canadian hardcore band World of Pleasure. The song showcases Static Dress’s ability to create murky, atmospheric soundscapes from densely layered screams and an onslaught of twisted post-hardcore guitar phrases. The compositional intricacies should also satisfy fans of progressive metal and mathy metalcore, with Static Dress sitting at the ambiguous intersection of these various subgenres. The band burst onto the scene with 2021 Prologue… (Original Comic Strip) EP – an ambitious project that involved a real comic. Static Dress followed last year with the independent feature Red Carpet Disaster, produced by Erik Bickerstaffe of Loathe. The LP made waves in underground circles and apparently caught the attention of Roadrunner, who added the band to a list that included other edgy, edgy bands such as Turnstile and Angel Du$t. Pre-order Disaster Redux Red Carpet via Roadrunner folders. Below, you can watch the video for the new version of “Courtney, just relax” and see the updated album art and expanded track listing. Disaster Redux Red Carpet Artwork:

