Banana Republic Factory: Your Guide to Affordable, Classic Fashion

Do you like to shop at outlets or factory outlets? It seems that every retailer now has an outlet or factory outlet. Usually the quality is a little lower than the retail store and the prices are more affordable. One of my favorites is Banana Republic Factory. I think they specialize in affordable, classic fashion, and you’ll find a trend or two there as well.

Affordable and classic high quality fashion

It seems that more and more retailers are selling paper-thin clothing. I can only assume this is a way to cut costs, but it also cuts quality. One of the reasons I love shopping at Banana Republic Factory is that their clothes are almost always of excellent quality. Sometimes the clothes are too heavy and thick for my taste, but I can’t fault the quality.

Black and white is a classic color combination. This black and white outfit is fashionable but with a traditional twist.

If you ever don’t know what to wear, you can always count on black, white or black and white. Unless your event has a theme for a specific color or print mentioned, black and white always works. The jumpsuit is tacky, classic, chic and elegant.

This black one shoulder top is in fashion ! But I love the top because it is stylish and chic!!! I’ll wear it with jeans, shorts or a flowy patterned skirt later this summer.

Here’s a preview of the back.

Rain is in the air! This black quilted shoulder bag is the one I’ve been wearing for months. The size is perfect for my phone and wallet, and it looks incredibly like a much more expensive high-end designer bag. These white SPANX pull-on flare jeans are perfect in almost every way. They fit like a glove and are also comfortable. The only flaw I have with these jeans is the length. I’m 5’6″ and wear 3″ wedge heels. This will give you an idea of ​​the length of these jeans.

THE transparent wedge heels with 2 straps are a relatively new purchase, but they are quickly becoming a favorite. They go with everything and are comfortable too. These are the first shoes with transparent straps that did not hurt my feet.

Affordable and classic fashion in dresses

I’ve worn this dress several times, and finally got to take a picture of it. However, it is almost completely sold out. If you like the look of this dress, you may like the exact same material and style, but in a top. Here are some other styles similar to this dress; I will link them below.

Here is the halter tie on the dress.

I styled the dress a few ways since most of you are probably like me and would wear a jacket or blazer with the dress. Even though this is a new dress for spring, the colors remind me of fall. So I decided to wear a camel blazer with that.

I love this classic blazer; it is a great neutral. This style of blazer is timeless, so you can wear it for years.

A more casual and fun look is achieved with a Jean jacket. I cinched the dress with a stretch belt for a more fitted look. The stretchy waistband is old, but here are several similar ones.

This Jean jacket is probably my favorite. I have worn it several times and I love its fit. I think every woman needs at least one denim jacket in her closet. Here is an article on the best denim jackets for women over 50 if you are looking for one.

This top-handle straw pouch is a more recent purchase. I find myself reaching for it repeatedly because it’s both dressy and casual. It literally goes with everything, and I love its chic style.

I recently wore this shirt dress, but wanted to include it in this post in case you missed it. I couldn’t do an article on affordable and classic fashion without including a shirt dress! This shirt dress is one of my favorite purchases this year. I loved it so much that I also bought the dress in the Oyster Pearl color, and wore it to a Mother’s Day brunch.

I chose to accessorize black shirt dress with brown accessories. The brown straw tote with black trim looks great with the dress and coordinates with the fawn wedge sandals.

I hope you enjoyed this article on affordable and classic fashion clothes.

To GOD goes the glory!

Verse of the day

James 1:5

5If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.

