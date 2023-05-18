New Study Reveals Graduation Gown Colors of New Jersey Graduates





The senior class of 2023 is getting ready for graduation, but what to wear to the ceremony? According to a new study by Karen Millenthe color of choice for the big day for New Jersey graduates is: white. Why white? It’s a “symbol of a new beginning, white is the perfect color dress to choose for graduation as you prepare for life after college,” according to the report. “Not only that, but it’s a timeless shade that will match a lot of other colors, so it definitely won’t clash with your dress,” he says. Graduation Day is a special occasion for students across the country. Not only is it a time to celebrate your accomplishments with your loved ones, but it’s also a symbol of change. With that in mind, it’s important to find a dress you’ll feel confident in to ensure the day is what you’ve hoped for,” a spokesperson for Karen Millen said. The spokesperson continued: It’s interesting to see the variety of colors students are looking for and useful to know to help you prepare for the day – whether you want to stay on trend and pick a popular color, or maybe go against the grain and choose something unique. The study analyzed Google search terms to arrive at its conclusions. Other top colors included: #2. Black – Black is undoubtedly a classic color, so you’re unlikely to look at graduation photos in years to come and regret your choice. Its fitting for the occasion given that black is usually associated with evening wear; Plus, it can be paired with many other colors, giving you plenty of options when it comes to choosing your accessories. #3. Pink – A pink dress is one way to make a statement at graduation as you close that chapter in life. It’s bound to turn some heads, and it’s the perfect way for law majors in particular to say goodbye in true Elle Woods style. #4. Gold – Nothing says glamor like gold: it’s sophisticated yet bold to make your outfit unforgettable. Those with warm skin tones will particularly suit a gold dress and paired with a black graduation dress, the color combination will create a luxurious aesthetic. #5. Red-If you want to look confident, red is the color for you and since it is a symbol of strength, it will represent your hard work and determination throughout college to achieve on graduation day. It’s a striking choice that’s sure to stand out, but be sure to keep shoes or accessories simple to avoid any color clashes.

