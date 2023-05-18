Why Every Fashion Kid Is Suddenly Collecting Old Books





In June 2020, Taylor Kan was a recent college graduate, working remotely for a consumer packaged goods company, and like many of us in the throes of the pandemic, he found himself stuck at home with little to do. during his free time. I was on the internet too much, says Kan. I wanted more tangible things. He talks to me via video chat from his childhood bedroom in suburban Toronto, surrounded by a giant Mapplethorpe print, a pair of white Tabi boots and a pile of rare fashion books. Kan is part of a new generation of vintage book dealers furnishing the coffee tables of industry insiders and fanatical enthusiasts with printed ephemera: rare tomes on designers like Raf Simons and Comme des Garons; deep dives into style subcultures; and magazines worthy of the Holy Grail, such as the inaugural issue of the Berlin cultural biennale 032cthat Kans’ online store, Offbrand Library, currently sellsfor over $700. The shop was born from the Instagram account@offbrand.librarywhere true fashion-obsessed Kana began sharing scanned images of early issue editorials of seminal style titlesidentifier AndFruits. You see tons of editorials online, but it doesn’t translate the same way in print, says Kan, who sourced most of his collection from eBay, Grailed and Buyee, a Japanese proxy service. So having the actual physical book was something really important. At first, Kan had no intention of selling his collection. The idea was for it to be a resource and more of a library, he says, but eager buyers came calling, and in June 2021 heformalized the business and quickly amassed a worldwide cult following of loyal collectors. To date, Offbrand has reached nearly $20,000 in total sales, which isn’t too shabby for a literal bedroom operation. But what exactly is behind the vintage printing boom? Raf Simons Reduxa 2005 retrospective on the Belgian designer’s first decade of work. Courtesy of Offbrand Library The first issue of 032c, Berlin’s influential cultural magazine. Courtesy of Offbrand Library Part of this is that collectors adapt their niche knowledge of fashion history. It’s become like a signifier, says Chris Black, the How Long Gone podcaster and renowned magazine collector, who owns a framed copy ofThe faces November 1995 issue with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on the cover (which is currently on eBay for $50). Like, if you have the entire Comme des Garons magazineSixit means you take it very seriously, and it looks great on your shelf and its endless Instagram fodder. For the creative class, fashion and art books are invaluable resources that sharpen their outlook and inform their work. Andy Jackson, a 27-year-old photographer in New York who shot forQG Andvanity loungeoften refers to his archive of over 100 issues ofpopeyethe legendary Japanese menswear magazine, and photography books by Walter Pfeiffer and Seydou Keita to connect the dots, to see how things may have indirectly influenced the culture that I find interesting and didn’t know [about]. Dries Van Noten’s fall-winter 88-89 lookbook. Wrong answer courtesy A 1997 issue of Fashion Memothe cult Japanese streetwear zine. Wrong answer courtesy Geoff Snack, the merchant and collector behind the online bookstoreWrong answer, said to have purchased fashion books for a number of high-profile European designers. For people in these positions, Snack says, these [visual] landmarks can feed a lookbook or a catwalk collection. Snack also says the secondhand clothing market has inspired increased literacy about visual material and education about archival fashion, sparking increased interest in vintage prints. The other big reason for the boom? Nostalgia. Cool, young people around the world yearn to return to a pre-Instagram era, particularly the 90s and early 2000s, defined by active subcultures and a seemingly more authentic expression of their personal style. This probably explains our obsession with accounts like@90sartschool Or@simplicitycity: They’re an invitation to dive down a rabbit hole that, if you’re curious enough, leads to the magazines, books and lookbooks that defined the style of the era.

