Fashion, gastronomy and community connection





It all started last month in Palm Beach when Danielle Rosse, owner of the popular restaurant Oceans 234, and I were invited to lunch. Designate Alvin Valleyalso known as “The King of Pants” by the New York Times, convened a focus group at Le Bilboquet hot spot, ahead of the launch of its very first fragrance collection. Surrounded by fabulous women, chatting and sharing lots of laughs while enjoying the distinctive aromas of the perfume, that sparked the initial idea to host a Palm Beach-inspired luncheon. Photo credit: Angie Myers Both realizing that we barely have those opportunities to really connect with others at fundraising events because they tend to be massive (and for good reason), Danielle and I were determined to change. that. In addition, all the necessary elements for a great event simply fell into place. Above all, Danielle made the inspiring decision to dance this year’s Boca Ballroom Battle to raise money for the George Snow Scholarship Fund. Having been approached to participate over the years and repeatedly turned down the chance to twirl on the dance floor, this year was different thanks to Danielle’s daughter. She just joined the dance team and I wanted to show her that I could fulfill a passion while having an impact on the community, says Danielle. Photo credit: Angie Myers On the fashion side, we had our wonderful designer friend Alvin who couldn’t wait to introduce his brand of clothing, handbags, shoes, eyewear, hats and more to a new group of stylish women. Last, but not least, Oceans 234 was the perfect beachfront location. Photo credit: Angie Myers With every detail in place, we hosted an amazing 60 friends last week who were ready to have fun, relax and shop in Alvin Valley for a few hours. I was so inspired by all the women who joined. They were so chic and elegant. I know some Boca Raton clients have tried to get me to do something in the area and I’m so glad we did,” says Alvin. The icing on the cake was testing a handful of scents and then collectively selecting the third scent from the upcoming collection. Photo credit: Angie Myers It was a beautiful breezy afternoon surrounded by camaraderie and good vibes as guests simultaneously discovered a fashion designer and an important local non-profit organization to support. Fundraising season is coming to an end, but there’s always time to come together and support each other. Kudos to all of the Boca Ballroom Battle Dance participants who will be training over the summer months for their live performances on September 23 in front of an audience of over 900 people. To learn more about the local nonprofit George Snow Scholarship Fund and the Battle of the Boca Ballroom, visit https://scholarship.org/ And https://www.ballroombattle.com/ To learn more about Olivia Hollaus,Click here.

